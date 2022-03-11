If you’re hoping to spend more time with Mondstadt’s favorite deaconess idol, Barbara, you’re in luck! You’ll be able to do so through her Hangout Event, where you’ll be tasked with searching for Barbara, who’s suddenly gone missing. Based on your choices, you’ll be able to end up with one of five endings. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all endings of Barbara’s Hangout Event, Wellspring of Healing, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Barbara’s Hangout Event

Barbara’s Hangout Event, Act I: Wellspring of Healing, can be unlocked at Adventure Rank 26. You’ll also have to finish Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom, which is a part of the Archon Quests. Once you’ve hit the required level and caught up on all your quests, you’ll also need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Barbara’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the event. You’ll also be able to redo events from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

Barbara Hangout Ending #1 — Untimely Enthusiasm

To get the first (and most uneventful, judging by the way your time is cut short during this ending) ending of Barbara’s Hangout Event, you’ll want to head back to the Sudden Shouting branch of the Hangout Event. Alternatively, if you haven’t unlocked this yet, start the quest from the beginning. Here’s what you’ll need to say and do to get this ending:

During Sister Victoria’s Vexation , select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.”

, select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.” When speaking with Albert during Sudden Shouting, say “Hold on, what’s the Barbara Fan Club?”

Tell him “Barbara isn’t here anymore, you’d better head back to the city.”

Say “There might be some areas where Wolfhooks grow that you haven’t heard about.”

Attempt to reassure Albert by saying “I’ve been here clearing the area of monsters all day.”

Follow Albert while he searches for Barbara and feel free to choose any other dialogue options — the rest of your choices don’t matter!

Barbara Hangout Ending #2 — A Fiery Flavor From Liyue

In this ending, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a unique beverage with Barbara after splitting up to gather ingredients. To get this ending (and every ending aside from Untimely Enthusiasm), you’ll first have to successfully persuade Albert by choosing the following dialogue options during the first few quests:

During Sister Victoria’s Vexation , select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.”

, select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.” During Sudden Shouting , say “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.”

, say “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.” Continue deterring the persistent Albert by selecting “I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow.”

Finally encourage him to give up by saying “But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.”

After dealing with Albert, you’ll be free to complete the rest of these endings. To continue with A Fiery Flavor From Liyue, do the following things:

During The Church’s Affairs , take matters into your own hands by saying “Leave it to us.”

, take matters into your own hands by saying “Leave it to us.” During Deaconess’s Gratitude , say “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and then tell Barbara you’d like to split up.

, say “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and then tell Barbara you’d like to split up. You’ll go through Barbara’s Home-Made Chilbrew and A Meeting Mysteriously Missed, but don’t worry about your dialogue choices here, as they don’t matter.

During Knight and Deaconess, Ready for Battle , say you’d like to try the Liyue Chilibrew.

, say you’d like to try the Liyue Chilibrew. Feel free to pick any of the remaining dialogue options, as your choices won’t affect the outcome of this Hangout Event.

Barbara Hangout Ending #3 — The Taste of Hard Work

During this ending, you’ll enjoy a nice Chilibrew with Barbara after gathering the ingredients yourself (and running into a few roadblocks on the way). To get to this ending, select the following dialogue options (or, if you’re in a rush, skip ahead to the Deaconess’s Gratitude Quest through the Story Quests menu).

During Sister Victoria’s Vexation , select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.”

, select “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.” During Sudden Shouting , say “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.”

, say “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.” Tell Albert “I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow.”

Say “But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.”

During The Church’s Affairs , select “Leave it to us.”

, select “Leave it to us.” During Deaconess’s Gratitude , select “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and resolve to stick together with Barbara.

, select “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and resolve to stick together with Barbara. During The Second Chilibrew Ingredient , split the work with Barbara by saying “...No problem. See what you can find, I’ll take care of him.”

, split the work with Barbara by saying “...No problem. See what you can find, I’ll take care of him.” The rest of your choices during this ending don’t matter — feel free to pick anything you’d like.

Barbara Hangout Ending #4 — Incompletely Cured

This ending sees you and Barbara taking on a foe for your own safety, leaving Barbara in a very sad mood. If you’re up for the challenge, feel free to skip to The Second Chilibrew Ingredient to save time or just follow these steps:

During Sister Victoria’s Vexation , say “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.”

, say “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.” During Sudden Shouting , tell Albert “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.”

, tell Albert “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.” Say “I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow.”

Finally get Albert to leave by selecting “But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.”

During The Church’s Affairs , say “Leave it to us.”

, say “Leave it to us.” During Deaconess’s Gratitude , say “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and resolve to stick together with Barbara.

, say “I would like to try your special Chilibrew!” and resolve to stick together with Barbara. When you encounter a strange character in The Second Chilibrew Ingredient , raise your suspicions by saying “Hold on, Barbara. He’s a suspicious character, we should take him to see the Knights first.”

, raise your suspicions by saying “Hold on, Barbara. He’s a suspicious character, we should take him to see the Knights first.” The rest of your choices during this route won’t affect the ending you get, so feel free to pick any answers to the remaining dialogue prompts.

Barbara Hangout Ending #5 — A Holiday in Mondstadt

In this ending, you’ll have a heart to heart with Barbara and happily discuss your friendship. If you’ve already been through the quest, you’re able to skip to Deaconess’s Gratitude to save some time. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get this ending:

During Sister Victoria’s Vexation , tell Barbara “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.”

, tell Barbara “Just wait here, we’ll go send that person away.” During Sudden Shouting , tell Albert “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.”

, tell Albert “It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about.” Select “I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow.”

Finally, say “But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.”

During The Church’s Affairs , pick “Leave it to us.”

, pick “Leave it to us.” During Deaconess’s Gratitude (and unlike the previous three endings), select “Fantastic Summer-Serendipity Coral Sparkling Tea does sound pretty amazing.”

(and unlike the previous three endings), select “Fantastic Summer-Serendipity Coral Sparkling Tea does sound pretty amazing.” During The Cat’s Tail Specialty , deter Barbara’s fans by saying “If it’s Barbara’s style you’re after, you could start by being considerate to others.”

, deter Barbara’s fans by saying “If it’s Barbara’s style you’re after, you could start by being considerate to others.” Continue helping Barbara by saying “Barbara’s working right now, please don’t disturb her” and “You won’t mind if I check in with Ellin on that? Looks like she’s training right over th–”

Feel free to pick any of the remaining dialogue options!

Barbara Hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and occasionally Primogems!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Barbara’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Freedom 2 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments 3 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 2 Spicy Stews 4 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments 5 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Freedom

That’s all the info we’ve got on Barbara’s Hangout endings! If you’re interested in learning more about Mondstadt’s favorite musician, head to our best Barbara build guide to find the best ways to utilize her in a team. Or, if you’re completing Barbara’s Hangout Event for Primogems, earn some more by heading to our updated codes list!