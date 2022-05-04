Want to know how to get all of Bennett’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? During Bennett’s Hangout Event, you’ll have the opportunity to go on a few different adventures with the leader (and unfortunately sole member) of Benny’s Adventure Team. We can’t quite help you improve Bennett’s luck, which will impact many of these Hangout endings; but we can give you this guide, which has everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Bennett’s Hangout Event, Act I: Fantastic Voyage, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Bennett’s Hangout Event

Bennett’s Hangout Event, Act I: Fantastic Voyage, can be unlocked as soon as you’ve completed a few prerequisites. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re at Adventure Rank 26 or higher. If you’re falling behind, no worries — we’ve compiled the best ways to boost your level in our Adventure Rank guide.

You’ll also need to complete Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom, so make sure to check your progress through the Quests menu. Finally, you’ll need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Bennett’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the quest. You’ll also be able to redo the Hangout Event starting from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

Bennett Hangout Ending #1 — Fruitless Anticipation

In this ending, you’ll spend a day in Mondstadt with Bennett, though your city adventure won’t go quite as planned thanks to Bennett’s bad luck. Ready to head to Mondstadt? Follow the dialogue options below or skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints if you’ve already unlocked them.

During Adventurous Acquaintance , say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Say “You… admire me?”

Pick “that’s just coincidence.”

Invite Bennett to join you by saying “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Change your plans for the day by saying “We could just do something else instead.”

Say “I’m looking forward to it.”

Ask “How about we hang around town?”

Choose “It’s okay, I like adventures too.”

During With Wind Comes Glory Order , say “Poor Marjorie…”

, say “Poor Marjorie…” Say “That’s quite useful.”

Decide to head out by saying “Let’s head somewhere else…”

During Good Hunter’s Opening Hours , select “I’ll bet it’s those pesky Fatui again!”

, select “I’ll bet it’s those pesky Fatui again!” During General Goods’ Special Offer , ask “Don’t most places have a sale every now and then?”

, ask “Don’t most places have a sale every now and then?” Tell Bennett “I’m glad I brought you luck.”

Say “Let’s wait a little longer…”

Pick “Yeah, it’s been too long…”

Reassure Bennett by saying “It’s just a coincidence…”

Reassure Bennett and choose “Cheer up, Bennett…”

The rest of your choices in this ending won’t matter, so feel free to pick anything you’d like.

Bennett Hangout Ending #2 — Hasty Farewell

In this route, you’ll go on a small adventure in the woods with Bennett, though your journey will be hampered by more of Bennett’s typical bad luck. Ready to explore the woods? Follow the choices below (and skip ahead to a checkpoint if possible to save time):

During Adventurous Acquaintance , pick “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, pick “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Say “You… admire me?”

Choose “that’s just coincidence.”

Invite Bennett to spend the day with you by picking “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Change your plans for the day and say “We could just do something else instead.”

Pick “I’m looking forward to it.”

Suggest plans for the day and say “How about a walk in the wild?”

Say “Can’t wait!”

During The Adventure in the Dandelion Sea , say “It’s not quite what I expected…”

, say “It’s not quite what I expected…” Say “It’s fine, we still got to go out for a nice walk.”

During Reap Without Sowing…? , pick “That’s rare…”

, pick “That’s rare…” After opening the chests, say “How can this be!”

Ask Bennett “Does that mean you usually…”

Say “Uhh… Yep, you’re quite right.”

During Ad Astra… , pick “Sounds like there’s a lot I can learn.”

, pick “Sounds like there’s a lot I can learn.” Ask “What happened to the weather…”

Say “It’s okay, this is important.”

Bennett Hangout Ending #3 — Taste Tester Royce

In this ending, you’ll set out on an adventure with Bennett and run into Royce, a fellow adventurer. Bennett lets Royce try a bit of his cooking, and… well, in line with Bennett’s bad luck, things don’t go very well. If you’re ready to subject Royce to some unfortunate cooking, follow these choices (or skip ahead to a checkpoint if possible):

During Adventurous Acquaintance , say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Ask “You… admire me?”

Say “That’s just coincidence.”

Invite Bennett to join you by saying “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Pick “Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!”

Say “I’ve always wanted to go adventuring with you too!”

Ask “Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission?”

Say “I do.”

Respond “Nice, and thank you!”

During Can’t Make an Omelette Without Eggs , lend Bennett one Slime Condensate, one Radish, and one Mint.

, lend Bennett one Slime Condensate, one Radish, and one Mint. Ask “Are you sure it’s okay to eat?”

During Treacherous Thermadon , say “Well, that’s pretty much our only option.”

, say “Well, that’s pretty much our only option.” Ask “Does that mean… we’re locked in here?”

Confront Royce by saying “How can you blame it all on someone else?”

Say “Bennett didn’t volunteer for this bad luck.”

Decide “You cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it.”

Bennett Hangout Ending #4 — Ready to Make Sacrifices

In this ending, Bennett will make quite the sacrifice by tasting his own unlucky cooking. To get this ending, follow the steps below or skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints to save yourself some time.

During Adventurous Acquaintance , say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Ask “You… admire me?”

Say “That’s just coincidence.”

Invite Bennett to join you by saying “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Pick “Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!”

Say “I’ve always wanted to go adventuring with you too!”

Ask “Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission?”

Say “I do.”

Respond “Nice, and thank you!”

During Can’t Make an Omelette Without Eggs , lend Bennett one Slime Condensate, one Radish, and one Mint.

, lend Bennett one Slime Condensate, one Radish, and one Mint. Ask “Are you sure it’s okay to eat?”

During Treacherous Thermadon , say “Well, that’s pretty much our only option.”

, say “Well, that’s pretty much our only option.” Ask “Does that mean… we’re locked in here?”

Confront Royce by saying “How can you blame it all on someone else?”

Say “Bennett didn’t volunteer for this bad luck.”

Decide “No way. You don’t owe him anything.”

Tell Bennett to stand up for himself by saying “Stop trying to accommodate others all the time.”

Say “Bennett, you did nothing wrong.”

Try activating the mechanisms.

Ask “What if help does arrive in time?”

Say “You might get food poisoning if you eat it.”

Choose “No, you’re sacrificing yourself for others again.”

Bennett Hangout Ending #5 — No Wonder It’s a Top-Class Commission

In this ending, you’ll adventure with Bennett, though you’ll fail to succeed at a puzzle and cut your adventure short. To get this ending, follow the steps below or skip to a corresponding checkpoint to save time.

During Adventurous Acquaintance , say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Ask “You… admire me?”

Say “That’s just coincidence.”

Ask “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Invite Bennett to join you by saying “Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!”

Say “I’ve always wanted to go adventuring with you too!”

Ask “Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission?”

Say “No, I usually leave straight away.”

During Expansive Eya , say “Go ahead! We won’t get anywhere by just staring at them.”

, say “Go ahead! We won’t get anywhere by just staring at them.” The rest of your choices during this route won’t affect the ending, so feel free to pick either “The one on the left” or “The one on the right.”

Bennett Hangout Ending #6 — Fortunate Outcome

In this ending, you’ll solve the puzzle in the Domain with Bennett, giving way to a lot of treasure (and a very happy Bennett). Ready to solve a puzzle? Follow these steps (or skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints if you’d like to save time):

During Adventurous Acquaintance , say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!”

, say “Nice to meet you, Bennett!” Pick “You… admire me?”

Say “That’s just coincidence.”

Ask Bennett “Aren’t you going to give me a hand!?”

Invite Bennett to join you and say “Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!”

Select “I’ve always wanted to go adventuring with you too!”

Ask “Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission?”

Say “No, I usually leave straight away.”

During Expansive Eya , ask “Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?”

, ask “Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?” Say “That’s quite useful.”

Pick “Two of us won’t be enough.”

Ask “All the other members are gone?”

Say “Don’t take it personally.”

Pick “It’s some very valuable guidance.”

Ask Bennett “Get hurt?”

Choose “Who says it’s up to you?”

At this point, you’ll have to solve the puzzle. As hinted by the notebook you’ll collect in this Domain, you’ll have to activate the switches based on the number of torches surrounding each switch. Start by activating the switch surrounded by 3 torches, then hit the switch with 1 torch, and finally activate the switch with 2 torches.

Say “All thanks to you, Bennett.”

Respond with “The feeling is mutual.”

The rest of your choices won’t impact the ending you get, so feel free to select whatever you’d like.

Bennett Hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and occasionally Primogems!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Bennett’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 5 Teyvat Charred Eggs 2 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Resistance 3 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments 4 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Teyvat Charred Eggs 5 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments 6 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Resistance

That’s all the info we’ve got on Bennett’s Hangout endings! If you’ve got Mondstadt’s unluckiest adventurer on your side, head to our best Bennett build guide to find the best ways to utilize him in a team. Or, if you’re just completing Bennett’s Hangout Event for Primogems, earn some more by heading to our codes guide!