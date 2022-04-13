Want to know how to get all of Chongyun’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? In his Hangout Event, Chongyun is hunting for evil spirits to exorcise and he needs your help. Most of the time, though, his plans to hunt down evil spirits go slightly awry... If you’re interested in helping Liyue’s iciest thaumaturgist, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Chongyun’s Hangout Event, Act I: Signs of Evil, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Chongyun’s Hangout Event

Chongyun’s Hangout Event, Act I: Signs of Evil, can be unlocked as soon as you’ve completed a few prerequisites. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re at Adventure Rank 26 or higher. If you’re falling behind, no worries — we’ve compiled the best ways to boost your level in our Adventure Rank guide.

You’ll also need to complete Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom, so make sure to check your progress through the Quests menu. Finally, you’ll need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Chongyun’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the quest. You’ll also be able to redo the Hangout Event starting from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

Chongyun Hangout Ending #1 — Blessing in Disguise

In this ending, you’ll fail to find evil spirits, though Chongyun will still be content with the time he spent alongside you. Ready to begin hunting? Follow the steps below or skip ahead to any of the applicable checkpoints via the Quests menu to save some time.

During Meeting by the Wharf , select “(They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.)”

, select “(They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.)” Ask Chongyun “How about some water?”

Say “It looked tasty.”

Resolve to find out the stranger’s intentions by selecting “Let’s go and ask him.”

During A Curious Gaze , say “What if you just give him one of the popsicles?”

, say “What if you just give him one of the popsicles?” During On the Evil Spirits’ Trail , answer Chongyun’s questions correctly by picking “There’s a ghostly shadow skulking about Feiyun Slope at night. It’s suspected to be a vengeful spirit.” (You’ll also get the Behold, Mine Evil-Espying Eye! achievement for answering these correctly.)

, answer Chongyun’s questions correctly by picking “There’s a ghostly shadow skulking about Feiyun Slope at night. It’s suspected to be a vengeful spirit.” (You’ll also get the Behold, Mine Evil-Espying Eye! achievement for answering these correctly.) Select “Deep in the Sea of Clouds, a marauding demon has been raiding commercial fishing boats and building a luxurious palace.”

Pick “There is a vigilant demon adept at concealing itself in mist. Recently, people have found traces of it in Mingyun Village, Guili Plains, and Yaoguang Shoal.”

Say “Such… enviable friendship.”

During The Rumored Heretical Ground , say “So it seems the clue was real.”

, say “So it seems the clue was real.” Pick “I’ll leave this to you.”

Compliment Chongyun by saying “You’re very calm.”

Say “It’s a shame that we can’t take care of it for good.”

Pick “Now you’re comforting me?”

Say “I’m just doing my duty.”

The rest of your choices in this route don’t matter at all, so feel to pick whatever you’d like!

Chongyun Hangout Ending #2 — Idle Amusements

In this ending, you and Chongyun will befriend two local kids by playing games and cooking for them. If you’re ready to become Liyue’s next babysitter, follow the steps below (or skip ahead by selecting a checkpoint):

During Meeting by the Wharf , say “That is an admirable job.”

, say “That is an admirable job.” Pick “Test of Courage… Doesn’t that sound like an advertisement?”

Choose “(They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.)”

Say “How about some water?”

Say “It looked tasty.”

Talk to the boy by selecting “Let’s go and ask him.”

During A Curious Gaze , say “Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both.”

, say “Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both.” Ask “Are they difficult to make?”

Say “I was the one who convinced you to give away all your popsicles in the first place.”

During Popsicle Emergency , say “I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness.”

, say “I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness.” Pick either “Let’s try Mist Flower and Qingxin” or “Let’s try Sunsettia and Valberries.” You’ll have to give Chonygun the ingredients you pick, so make sure you’re stocked up on (or ready to go foraging for) whatever you select!

During Lingering Worry , say “There’s no need to worry.”

, say “There’s no need to worry.” Pick “Actually, we’ve made some more.”

Warn the kids by saying “Don’t eat them all in one go, you’ll get brain freeze!”

Say “That’s right, we’re great partners.”

Change your plans by saying “Let’s go play with them for a while.”

Say “Just treat it as if you’re getting together with friends.”

Pick “Let me play the ghost first.”

Say “Who knows, maybe you’ll be good at this.”

Find everybody during Hide and Seek ! Dalong can be found behind a building next to a wooden crate, Chongyun can be found at the bottom of the stairs overlooking the water, and Little Le can be found behind the tree next to the Teleport Waypoint.

! Dalong can be found behind a building next to a wooden crate, Chongyun can be found at the bottom of the stairs overlooking the water, and Little Le can be found behind the tree next to the Teleport Waypoint. Once you find Chongyun in Hide and Seek, reassure him by saying “It’s only your first time.”

Say “But you can easily be seen here.”

Say “Maybe we could play it together again sometime.”

Help Chongyun cook for Dalong and Little Le by lending him 3 Mushrooms, 2 pieces of Raw Meat and 2 bags of Flour.

Say “It’s delicious!”

Pick “It seems you’re becoming quite popular.”

The rest of your choices in this path won’t affect the ending you receive, so feel free to select whatever you want.

Chongyun Hangout Ending #3 — Can’t Beat This Heat

This ending follows a path similar to the last, though you’ll have to sabotage Chongyun’s popsicle recipe by providing him with some painfully spicy ingredients. If you’re feeling devious (sorry, Chongyun), follow the steps below or head to a checkpoint to save some sweet time.

During Meeting by the Wharf , pick “That is an admirable job.”

, pick “That is an admirable job.” Say “Test of Courage… Doesn’t that sound like an advertisement?”

Think “(They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.)”

Pick “How about some water?”

Say “It looked tasty.”

Talk to the boy by selecting “Let’s go and ask him.”

During A Curious Gaze , say “Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both.”

, say “Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both.” Ask “Are they difficult to make?”

Say “I was the one who convinced you to give away all your popsicles in the first place.”

During Popsicle Emergency , say “I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness.”

, say “I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness.” Sabotage Chongyun’s recipe by picking “Let’s try Jueyun Chili and Slime Concentrate.” You’ll have to give him one of each, so make sure you’re stocked up!

The rest of the dialogue options from this point on won’t affect the ending, so feel free to select whatever you’d like.

Chongyun Hangout Ending #4 — Nothing Gained

This ending’s pretty simple to follow, though it’s not the happiest. You’ll leave Chongyun behind to uncover the truth behind the Test of Courage, which isn’t a truth that Chongyun’s glad to hear. If you’re ready to break the news to Chongyun, follow the steps below or skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints to save time.

During Meeting by the Wharf , pick “(Although they all seem farfetched, I’d better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)”

, pick “(Although they all seem farfetched, I’d better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)” During To Take a Test of Courage , change your plans with Chongyun by saying “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.”

, change your plans with Chongyun by saying “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.” During Chongyun’s Determination , say “Sure, just have a rest. I’ll continue investigating on my own.”

, say “Sure, just have a rest. I’ll continue investigating on my own.” Feel free to pick whatever dialogue options you’d like from this point on — they won’t affect the ending.

Chongyun Hangout Ending #5 — Goodbyes

During this ending, you’ll encounter a friendly ghost that you encourage Chongyun to spare. Ready to become a ghost liaison? Follow the steps below (or skip ahead to a checkpoint via the Quests menu):

During Meeting by the Wharf , pick “(Although they all seem farfetched, I’d better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)”

, pick “(Although they all seem farfetched, I’d better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)” During To Take a Test of Courage , say “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.”

, say “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.” Help Chongyun out and say “Let me help you find a place to rest.”

Pick your recipe by either saying “I’ll go get some Cryo Slime Condensate for you” or “I’ll go get some Cryo Whopperflower Nectar for you.” You’ll have to either fight 3 Cryo Slimes or 2 Cryo Whopperflowers depending on what you pick, so choose wisely!

During Nothing Going Bump at All… , say “Remember that strange mist we found earlier? I would like to investigate that further.”

, say “Remember that strange mist we found earlier? I would like to investigate that further.” The rest of the dialogue options in this route won’t affect the ending you get, so pick whatever you’d like.

Chongyun Hangout Ending #6 — Small Regrets

This ending’s pretty similar to the previous, though you’ll cut things short by electing to head back. To reach this ending, follow the steps below or skip ahead to any of the corresponding checkpoints!

During Meeting by the Wharf, choose “(Although they all seem farfetched, I’d better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)”

During To Take a Test of Courage , pick “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.”

, pick “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.” Say “Let me help you find a place to rest.”

Pick your recipe by either saying “I’ll go get some Cryo Slime Condensate for you” or “I’ll go get some Cryo Whopperflower Nectar for you.” You’ll have to either fight 3 Cryo Slimes or 2 Cryo Whopperflowers depending on what you pick, so choose wisely!

During Nothing Going Bump At All… , decide to leave and say “Right, let’s head back.”

, decide to leave and say “Right, let’s head back.” The rest of the options you pick in this route won't affect the ending, so feel free to pick whatever you'd like.

Chongyun Hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and occasionally Primogems!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Chongyun’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 5 Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies 2 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Diligence 3 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Shivada Jade Fragments 4 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies 5 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Shivada Jade Fragments 6 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Diligence

That’s all the info we’ve got on Chongyun’s Hangout endings! If you’re interested in learning more about Liyue’s favorite exorcist, head to our best Chongyun build guide to find the best way to optimize his role in your team. Or, if you’re completing Chongyun’s Hangout Event for Primogems, earn some more by heading to our codes guide.