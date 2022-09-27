Genshin Impact will sail a giant inflatable child through London this weekend

Genshin Impact fans in the UK take note, because the fantasy action RPG’s mascot Paimon is heading to London this Sunday in massive, inflatable form. The character will be floating down the River Thames, and HoYoVerse are staging an opportunity to get up close at Tower Bridge. Oh, and they’ve chosen the date of the extremely busy London Marathon as the start of Paimon’s journey along the Thames. What a time to be alive.

Paimon’s appearance in London is part of something called Giant Paimon’s Global Endless Journey, which HoYoVerse say is a “river drifting voyage starting from River Thames”. The inflatable will be sailing up and down the river from 9am on October 2nd. A meet-up at Butler’s Wharf starts at 4pm that day, where you’ll be able to get up close to the gas-filled mascot in front of Tower Bridge. If it gets too busy then you might be limited to half an hour in the venue, which is a floating pier on the Thames.

There’ll be more opportunities to see Giant Paimon on October 3rd and 4th at Canary Wharf’s North Dock. Once the UK leg of the overly cutesy inflatable’s tour is over, she’ll head over to Singapore from October 14th to the 20th. HoYoVerse haven’t confirmed any more places Giant Paimon will be floating off to just yet, but it sounds like this is a thing now. Expect her to crop up in more places around the world. I’ll let you know if I hear of any.

Paimon's route along the Thames.

Details of the inflatable’s intended route and timings are on HoYoVerse’s site here, along with travel advice on how to get to Butler’s Wharf. I can’t imagine you’ll miss the inflatable if you’re wandering around near the Thames on October 2nd but, y’know, the London Marathon. Might be difficult getting down there if you’re not already in London.

Genshin Impact’s next update goes live tomorrow, September 28th.