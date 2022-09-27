If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact will sail a giant inflatable child through London this weekend

It’s happening the same day as the London Marathon
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Genshin Impact's mascot Paimon is being turned into a giant inflatable that's set to float down London's River Thames on October 2nd, 2022.

Genshin Impact fans in the UK take note, because the fantasy action RPG’s mascot Paimon is heading to London this Sunday in massive, inflatable form. The character will be floating down the River Thames, and HoYoVerse are staging an opportunity to get up close at Tower Bridge. Oh, and they’ve chosen the date of the extremely busy London Marathon as the start of Paimon’s journey along the Thames. What a time to be alive.

Watch on YouTube

Paimon’s appearance in London is part of something called Giant Paimon’s Global Endless Journey, which HoYoVerse say is a “river drifting voyage starting from River Thames”. The inflatable will be sailing up and down the river from 9am on October 2nd. A meet-up at Butler’s Wharf starts at 4pm that day, where you’ll be able to get up close to the gas-filled mascot in front of Tower Bridge. If it gets too busy then you might be limited to half an hour in the venue, which is a floating pier on the Thames.

There’ll be more opportunities to see Giant Paimon on October 3rd and 4th at Canary Wharf’s North Dock. Once the UK leg of the overly cutesy inflatable’s tour is over, she’ll head over to Singapore from October 14th to the 20th. HoYoVerse haven’t confirmed any more places Giant Paimon will be floating off to just yet, but it sounds like this is a thing now. Expect her to crop up in more places around the world. I’ll let you know if I hear of any.

Genshin Impact's mascot Paimon will float down the Thames in London as a giant inflatable on October 2nd, 2022.
Paimon's route along the Thames.

Details of the inflatable’s intended route and timings are on HoYoVerse’s site here, along with travel advice on how to get to Butler’s Wharf. I can’t imagine you’ll miss the inflatable if you’re wandering around near the Thames on October 2nd but, y’know, the London Marathon. Might be difficult getting down there if you’re not already in London.

Genshin Impact’s next update goes live tomorrow, September 28th.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch