Genshin Impact's new playable Archon character arrives with today's 3.2 update

A new month dawns with another Genshin Impact update, and the arrival of version 3.2 today brings a fresh character in the form of Dendro archon Nahida. Also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, Nahida is the god of Sumeru, one of Genshin Impact’s seven kingdoms. She’s also the youngest living god, at a very sprightly 500 years old. There’s loads of info about Nahida and her abilities in the trailer below, so watch away.

Watch on YouTube nahida is one of Genshin Impact's seven archons, or gods.

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro catalyst character. She wields the elemental skill called All Schemes To Know, which fires out bits of wood and tree to cause Dendro area of effect damage. Nahida can also target multiple enemies in a limited area using her aiming mode, which seems to be a bit like making a picture frame with her fingers. Aww. Her elemental burst, Illusory Heart, summons the Shrine Of Maya. This results in different effects if you have various elemental character types in your party, such as increased damage if you’re rocking a Pyro character.

Nahida isn’t the only new character debuting in Genshin Impact version 3.2. Layla is a 4-star Cryo character who uses a sword. A theoretical astrologer by trade, she struggles with sleep deprivation, bless her, which I totally sympathise with as the parent of two young children. Layla’s elemental ability sends out a sleepy shield called the Curtain Of Slumber, and her elemental burst causes a celestial dreamsphere that fires out slugs that hit for frosty damage. Crykey.

You can read the full details of today’s Genshin Impact 3.2 update here.

Genshin Impact is free to download directly from MiHoYo’s site. Check out Rebecca’s Nahida build guide for Genshin Impact for top tips on how to construct your build for the Dendro archon.