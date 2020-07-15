Get 11 Warhammer games for $13 in the latest Humble Bundle

Attention, strategy fans, there's a new Humble Bundle afoot that's packed to the brim with classic Warhammer games, including all three Dawn Of Wars, the excellent Battlefleet Gothic: Armada and Vermintide: End Times. Running from now until July 28th, there are 11 Warhammer games here up for grabs for very agreeable sum of just £10.50 / $13, which for us in the UK is less than a pound per game. A very strategic deal, if I do say so myself. Here's how it works.

As per usual, the Warhammer 2020 Humble Bundle is split into three tiers and the number of games you get depends on how much you're willing to spend. Pay just £1 / $1, for example, and you'll get four of the 11 games in the bundle, while paying more than the average price will get you eight of them, so scroll on down to the bullet point list below to see exactly what games you'll get in each tier.

There are some truly great Warhammer games in here, too, including a handful from our best strategy games list. If you decide to get the top tier of the Warhammer Bundle, you'll also get a free month of Humble Choice Premium if you're a new subscriber, which is Humble's monthly subscription service that lets you choose up to nine games from a curated selection every month.

But remember, Humble are also offering 40% off a year's worth of Humble Choice Premium right now as well if you're considering signing up. This offer lasts until the end of July, and will save you quite a bit of cash over the course of a year compared to its usual price of £16 / $20 a month. It is, sadly, for new subscribers only, so those of you who sign up using the Warhammer bundle's free month voucher won't be considered new subscribers anymore, so you'll have to decide whether you want to use it or not.

In the meantime, here's a breakdown of all those hulking great Warhammer games. Pay the minimum of £1 / $1 and you'll get:

Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War GOTY

Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion

Warhammer: Vermintide - End Times

Then, if you pay more than the average price, which is £5.84 in the UK at time of writing, you'll get all of the above, plus:

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch Enhanced

Finally, those who pay the full £10.50 / $13 will receive everything above as well as:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Blood Bowl 2 Legendary

As always, you can choose where your money goes, too, splitting it between the games' publishers, Humble and their chosen charities for the month. This time, it's UK charity SpecialEffect, who helps those with disabilities enjoy games, and charity:water, who help bring safe and clean water to developing countries, but you can always choose your own from their charity database if there's another cause you'd like to support.

Humble's Summer Adventure Games Bundle is still going strong, too, if you fancy a completely different change of pace, which includes practically every Telltale game under the sun plus Oxenfree and Heaven's Vault for just £12 / $15.