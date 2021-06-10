Pay $5 for $15 worth of games at the Ubisoft Store with this code

Ubisoft have taken a leaf out of Epic's book, as they're offering coupons worth $10 / £10 which can be used on all carts worth $15 / £14 and up. To get the discount, just get your cart to the minimum level (with either a single game or multiple games) and then use the code FORWARD at the checkout.

You can use the code multiple times and it works on top of the discounts already applied to many games, making this a very efficient way to pick up older discounted titles for pennies on the dollar.

For example, you can pick up Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and its new Warlords of New York Expansion for $8 / £5 with the code, a bargain given that the normal 'Warlords of New York Edition' copy of the game retails for $60 in the US and £50 in the UK. Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 can be had for $18 / £15.25 together, which is reduced to just $8 / £5.25 when you use the FORWARD code - an incredible deal for games that you could literally play for hundreds of hours!

It also works on DLC, bringing the Assassins Creed Valhalla Season Pass down to just $20 in the US or £15 in the UK (normally $40 or £34).

There's a ton of different ways to make this code work for you, so why not share your favourite combinations in the comments? If you suggest a stellar one that just ticks over the $15 / £14 minimum before the June 21st end date for this particular coupon code, we could even share it in the main article. Thanks for reading and we'll see you in the next one!