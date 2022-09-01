If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get 32GB of DDR5-6000 and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for £235 at CCL

Compared to £500 for buying these items separately!
Will Judd
Published on
Published on
a cute cat looks at the viewer, with RGB RAM and an NVMe SSD from TeamGroup on the side.

Did you know you can get a 32GB kit of 6000MT/s DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for £235 at CCL? That's an awesome deal on a normally £500 bundle that gives you some of the most critical components for a new high-spec Intel 12th-gen system.

To get the deal, follow the link below to the TeamGroup Delta DDR5-6000 RAM. Add this to your cart, and you'll see that the TeamGroup Cardea Z44Q 2TB NVMe SSD is added for free as well. To reduce the price further, use code AFF15 at the checkout.

Here's what it ought to look at after the code has been applied.

a screenshot showing RAM and SSD for £235

This deal is expected to sell out rather quickly, so do take a look ASAP - and if it has already sold out, I do apologise. I have added a picture of a cat to the header image to ensure your trip was not in vain.

If you've not heard of TeamGroup, never fear. I've tested out this very SSD and found it both performant and reliable, while their RAM has been around for ages and tends to offer quite good value for money - as this deal demonstrates. This is a 6000MT/s kit, which is a solid 1200MT/s above the base DDR5 JEDEC spec and provides a significant speed-up in some CPU-limited applications, including games.

For more information on DDR5, check out our DDR5 vs DDR4 guide - just keep in mind that DDR5 was significantly more expensive when it was written!

Thanks for joining me, and stay tuned for another great UK-based deal very shortly.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments

