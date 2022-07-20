Get a 17in Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for £765

Lenovo has deeply discounted one of its excellent Legion 5 17-in laptops over at its UK store, bringing an £850 model down to just £766. That's a great price for a configuration that includes a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, RTX 3060 Laptop graphics card, 8GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

The obvious disadvantage with this laptop is that it comes with just a single 8GB stick of RAM, but this is cheaply upgradeable - RAM-maker Crucial can bring you up to 16GB of RAM for £30 (leaving the original stick in place) or 32GB of RAM for £120 (replacing the original stick with a dual-channel kit). Elsewhere, there's surprisingly little to complain about - the 512GB NVMe SSD can similarly be upgraded down the line, but should provide enough space for the first year or two of ownership, and the other specs are solid.

The RTX 3060 and Ryzen 5 5600H combo should be more than capable of playing AAA games at the laptop's native 1080p resolution, while esports titles will run at 144Hz or higher to take advantage of the high refresh rate screen.

The overall design is nice too, with a relatively clean and professional look that belies the gaming performance within. The keyboard and trackpad are solid, and you get plenty of ports for connecting peripherals - including three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an SD card slot, 3.5mm, gigabit ethernet and HDMI 2.1.

We've liked the Lenovo Legion laptops we've reviewed in the past - including this Legion 5 and this Legion 7i - so do take a look at some reviews for this model and make up your own mind!