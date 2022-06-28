Get a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $185 with this discount code

Adata's Premium SSD for PS5 might be the most misleadingly titled storage device on the market. Okay, it is a high-spec SSD suitable for the PS5, but it's also a really good value PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs too. Today, it's down to $185 at Adata's official Ebay store when you use the code FREEDOM15 - an unbelievable price for the level of performance on offer.

That's some $145 below MSRP and way cheaper than similarly-specced 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs like the Samsung 980 Pro ($260) or Crucial P5 Plus ($244).

As you might guess from the PS5 compatibility, the Adata Premium SSD for PS5 (gosh, this name) is a 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 SSD, capable of delivering peak read speeds of 7400MB/s and write speeds of 6800MB/s. That's blazingly fast, putting it amongst the quickest options from the likes of Samsung, Seagate and Corsair.

It comes with a built-in heatsink, which is useful for the PS5 but also jolly handy for PCs without built-in heatsinks or heatspreaders of their own. (And if your motherboard does have these thermal devices in place already and you'd prefer to use them over Adata's solution, then the sandwich-style heatsink looks pretty straightforward to remove.)

The drive comes with a five year warranty, and should be a great choice for PC - or, dare I say it, PS5. Even if the performance isn't quite up there with its better-known competition, Adata has been making great value NVMe drives for many years now and this could be their best deal yet!