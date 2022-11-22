If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a giant 4TB Crucial MX500 SATA SSD for $269.90 at B&H Photo

Down from a regular price of $349.99, this is a great Black Friday storage deal.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a 4tb crucial mx500 ssd on a coloured background

Crucial's MX500 is a classic SATA SSD, with TLC NAND and a DRAM-cache offering excellent sustained performance only supplanted by newfangled NVMe M.2 drives. Today the biggest size of the MX500, the 4TB model, is down to $269.90 in an early Black Friday sale at B&H Photo in the US - an $80 saving from the drive's usual price.

This is a great deal for a 4TB SATA SSD, with the drive dropping into the same price range as slower QLC-based drives without a DRAM cache like Crucial's own BX500. The differences between the two types of drive aren't major if you're planning to use the drive for media or game storage, but become much more critical if this is to become your OS drive, as sustained write speeds will be much higher on the MX500 than on drives that use cheaper flash memory and have no DRAM cache.

The MX500 has been recommended in Digital Foundry's guide to the best SSDs for some time in the SATA category, but the similarly-powerful Samsung 870 Evo is the pick over in the RPS best SSD for gaming stakes. Thankfully, that gives us a good point of comparison - how much does a Samsung 870 Evo cost? Right now, it's $300 for the Samsung drive, making this a significantly better value choice.

So if you're in the market for a big ol' SATA drive, this is definitely worth considering, especially if you're planning to use this as your primary drive and want something with plenty of endurance.

Stay tuned for more Black Friday PC deals as we discover them!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch