Get an Acer Nitro laptop with RTX 3080 + Ryzen 7 5800H for £1499

The Acter Nitro 5 is a strong if unremarkable gaming laptop, offering excellent performance for the money in a rather typical gamer-y design. It doesn't look quite as cool as a Razer Blade or as beautifully thick as an XMG Apex 15, but it's got it where it counts: inside. Right now, you can pick up a Nitro 5 laptop with an RTX 3080 graphics card, Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 1TB NVMe SSD and 1080p 360Hz screen for just £1499 at Ebuyer - a nearly £400 reduction from its original UK RRP.

The Nitro 5 is a 15.6-in laptop, with a broad plastic chassis that allows it to keep its powerful internal components cool, keeping frame-rates high through extended play sessions. The keyboard is surprisingly good and features RGB lighting, dedicated arrow keys and a numpad, while the Windows Precision trackpad is easy to use. There are plenty of ports here - 1x USB-C, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack and a power input - so you can connect to two external displays and multiple peripherals without needing a dongle or dock.

The 360Hz screen is another highlight, with decent pixel response times and the high refresh rate making it a good choice for esports titles. However, it doesn't get super bright, making it hard to recommend for use outdoors. The 1TB NVMe SSD offers steadfast performance, and there's space for another M.2 drive to be fitted as well in case you want to add on additional storage.

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, I'd recommend checking out some reviews for this model and considering this deal. There are other RTX 3080 laptops available, but they do tend to cost significantly more at outlets like Scan, Overclockers and Ebuyer themselves. (However, Laptops Direct does have a refurb model for £100 less... something to consider.)

