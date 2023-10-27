Get an overclocked RX 7800 XT graphics card for £485 with this Ebay 20% off code

Ebay has decided we have entered Halloween season with the publication of a SPOOKY20 code good for 20% off a range of PC gaming components and peripherals (and other stuff).

We're zeroing in on an RX 7800 XT graphics card, the best value option from AMD's RDNA 3 lineup. The Gigabyte Gaming OC model is down to £485 from a price of £560. That's a good deal, with the cheapest RX 7800 XT elsewhere coming in at £510.

The RX 7800 XT graphics card is one that we recommend here at RPS (see our full RX 7800 XT review), where we've dubbed it the best graphics card for ultrawide gaming monitors. That's because it delivers excellent performance at 1440p, the resolution most similar to the majority of ultra-wides on the market, which having 16GB of VRAM which can come in handy for playing AAA games at 1440p and above resolutions - particularly the recent crop of PS5 ports that have often arrived using over 10GB of video memory.

I also recommended the RX 7800 XT over at Eurogamer in my own review, with the 7800 XT outshining its little brother, the 7700 XT, by providing more performance per pound despite costing a bit more.

AMD benefits here from Nvidia's offering, the RTX 4060 Ti, coming in two not-particularly-alluring variants: the 8GB model, which falls afoul of the aforementioned VRAM concerns, and the 16GB model, which has double the VRAM but is no faster and costs £100 more - not a great value proposition really, unless you really want to have DLSS 3 frame generation tech. With AMD's own FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames tech looking promising in preview form, I think the RX 7800 XT is as sound a choice as it's ever been.

In any case, £485 for an overclocked version of the card is a pretty solid deal. What do you think ? Let me know in the comments below!