Get Corsair's 4000D Airflow PC case for just $80 after an Amazon discount

Corsair's 4000D, 5000D and 7000D cases are all brilliant options with plenty of airflow, nice tempered glass side panels and a ton of nice design and usability tweaks. Normally the mid-size 4000D Airflow costs $105, but today it's down to $80 at Amazon - a great price for a case that's easy to build in and provides excellent thermal results.

The 4000D Airflow is basically the younger brother of the 7000D Airflow that I use as my main work and gaming PC, which I've been really impressed with over the past year or so thanks to its temperatures, internal space and clean, modern design.

The mesh-fronted case supports up to a 360mm AiO up front or 280mm on the top, and the 4000D Airflow comes with two 120mm fans pre-installed as well. In terms of GPU clearance, graphics cards up to 340mm are supported with a front AiO installed, or up to 360mm without one. CPU air coolers are also well catered for, with a maximum height of 170mm that accommodates even large options like the 165mm Noctua D15. Finally, ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX motherboards all fit nicely, as do full-size ATX power supplies up to 220mm in length.

Beyond fitting a good amount of kit, I also appeciated how easy this PC case was to build in. There's a good amount of space behind the motherboard for cable routing, with channels and tie-down points, and a cover separates the power supply chamber from the rest of the case. Running cables is quite straight-forward, even if you want to go with fancy RGB fans, and you're left with quite a clean build.

Overall, this is an awesome option for $80, so check out some reviews and click our hand-crafted artisanal affiliate link if you're in the market for a new PC case.