Get SteelSeries' excellent Arctis Nova Pro headset for £169 after a 32% discount

A comfortable, great-sounding gaming headset courtesy of its GameDAC.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset
Image credit: Digital Foundry
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is down to £169 with this deal at Amazon UK - a great price for one of the best wired gaming headsets for PC and PS4/PS5, which debuted at £249 and normally costs around £200. I've been using one of these headsets with my PS5-based racing setup for months, and I've found it comfortable, good-sounding and very convenient to use thanks to the included second-gen GameDAC.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova is essentially a second-generation refresh of the Arctis lineup, with a different-shaped yoke, upgraded drivers and better adjustability. That makes it an easy recommendation at this lower price, given that it carries over the comfortable suspension headband, good mic and excellent audio quality of the original SteelSeries Arctis lineup - a favourite of erstwhile hardware editor and current head honcho Katharine and still a regular feature on our best gaming headsets article.

The Arctis Nova Pro is compatible with PC, as mentioned in the intro, as well as PlayStations 4 and 5, plus the Switch in its docked mode. Of course, that compatibility extends to PC handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally as well, though you'll need a USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-A to USB-C adapter to plug them into these handhelds' charging ports to connect them. However, the Nova Pro is at its best with a desktop or laptop PC, where its wired connection can deliver better audio than its wireless cousin without any significant hassle - and no need to recharge either.

I'm a big fan of these SteelSeries headsets, so I hope you'll have a look at some reviews and give this deal a go. If you want to read more from me, I did review the SteelSeries Arctis Nova and Nova Pro Wireless over at Eurogamer. Cheers!

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
