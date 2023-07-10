Get the fast Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD w/ heatsink for PC or PS5 at £130

The Crucial P5 Plus is one of the best high-end gaming SSDs, particularly in terms of value - and today that value has ramped up a notch. One day before Amazon's Prime Day 2023 kicks off, the P5 Plus has dropped to a new low price for the 2TB Heatsink model on Amazon UK, with the formerly £157 SSD now costing just £130. That's a solid discount and amongst the best prices we've seen for a high-end PCIe 4.0 drive.

This drive, with its low profile but effective NVMe heatspreader, is particularly good for PC builds that are short on space - like small form factor builds with Mini ITX motherboards and Micro ATX motherboards. It's also a good pick for the PS5, thanks to Sony's heatsink requirement for expanding game storage on their console. It is possible to get other great PCIe 4.0 SSDs and add on your own heatsink for slightly less than this - the WD SN850x is down to £113 with a discount code from another UK retailer - but if you'd prefer a simple all-in-one solution that still hits great performance metrics, this is a good shout!

Speaking of performance metrics, these are probably worth mentioning too for those not familiar with this drive. Basically, the P5 Plus is a TLC drive with a DRAM cache, meaning it offers better maximum and sustained performance than cheaper drives with QLC flash and/or without a DRAM cache, and it uses the PCIe 4.0 interface to hit some impressive speeds.

It's rated up to 6600MB/s reads and 5000MB/s for writes, which put it amongst the very fastest drives such as the aforementioned SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro which max out the PCIe 4.0 interface at around 7300MB/s. Random reads, measured in IOPS, are often a better indicator of real-world performance - stuff like game load times - and the P5 Plus also impresses here, with 720K IOPS reads and 700K IOPS writes. For comparison, the SN850x and 990 Pro are somewhere in the 1.1M to 1.4M region.

Overall then, this is an awesome choice for PC or PS5 gaming, and well worth considering at the current price - and you'd still be able to return the order if you spot an even better deal later on in Prime Day from July 11th.

Thanks for checking out the article, and stay tuned for more deals in the days to come!