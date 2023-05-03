Get the fastest gaming CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, for a record low price

Good news, everyone! The blindingly quick Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor has dropped to just £440 at UK, a fair bit better than than the £450+ price points and poor availability that greeted the launch of the CPU last month. You can pick up the 7800X3D for this price at Amazon, Ebuyer and Overclockers, so you have a fair few options too.

The 7800X3D is the fastest gaming CPU I've ever tested, and testing CPUs is a big part of my day job over at Digital Foundry. There, I discovered the 7800X3D is actually faster on average in games than even the Core i9 13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, two significantly more expensive CPUs. That's down to its extremely large cache allocation and simple single-chiplet design that allows for very consistently good performance in a range of games - unlike the 7950X3D and the 13900K, which can be faster in some titles but also slower in others when factors like higher core-to-core latency or the more advanced core scheduling comes into play.

At this reduced price, combined with the advent of A620 motherboards and price reductions to B650 and X670 boards, building an AMD Ryzen 7000 system has never made more sense. DDR5 RAM prices have also continued to drop, so a complete system should be significantly cheaper now than when Ryzen 7000 first launched last September.

The only worry for some folks may be the reports of 7800X3D and other AMD chips burning up for some users. This has been investigated by the likes of Gamers Nexus and seems to be mostly down to problematic motherboard BIOSes which push too much voltage into the chip in rare cases. Thankfully, new BIOS versions that fix that issue have been released for most vendors following an AMD AGESA update, including the likes of Asus, MSI and Gigabyte - so I'd suggest just ensuring that you have the most recent BIOS installed before or just after you install your shiny new 7800X3D. Most Ryzen 7000 motherboards have a BIOS flashback feature, where you can install BIOS updates from a USB stick without even needing a CPU inserted, so this shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

Phew, I think that about covers it! Thanks for joining me and stay tuned for more PC tech deals as we unearth them!