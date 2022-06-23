Get the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for $399 after a $200 discount

The HP Reverb G2 is surprisingly similar take on the Valve Index VR headset, and now it's going cheap from HP's American web store. The headset, which has a US MSRP of $599, is now going for $399, which according to my abacus is $200 off.

So is the Reverb G2 worth getting? I'd definitely recommend it, given that it's now less than half the price of the $999 Valve Index - our best VR headset overall - while offering the same general features. The G2 is higher-res and offers better clarity, while the Index has a wider field of view and a higher refresh rate. The Index's finger tracking with the Knuckles controllers offers some unique abilities in some games, but the G2's controllers are just as comfortable to use and don't require base stations for tracking.

So besides the more involved tracking and fancier controllers, what else accounts for the massive gulf in price? Well, the Index has a more advanced adjustment mechanism, allowing you to get into and out of the headset more quickly and easily. The G2's straps are a bit more fiddly, but once you're in the level of comfort is much the same.

So if you're looking for a cheap VR headset and don't want the more mobile-focused and Facebook-adjacent Quest 2, then this is an awesome deal. Do take a look at some reviews to make sure it's the one for you.