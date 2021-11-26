Get the Logitech StreamCam for £75 this Black Friday

Webcams are an integral part of any modern PC set up - gaming or otherwise. Whether you stream, call your family, or play games face-to-face (via Discord), a good camera is essential - and Logitech's outstanding multi-purpose webcam is currently on sale for an absolute steal.

So, why is it worth the money? Logitech's StreamCam is advertised as primarily being for streaming on YouTube and Twitch, but that doesn't mean its the only purpose. Boasting an impressive 1080p and 60fps, this cam is as close to perfect HD as you can get without strapping a literal DSLR to your monitor. It features AI face tracking for that spot-on framing, and even works well in low light, something us Brits sorely need.

The StreamCam is renowned - including by hardware ed James, who owns one - for crisp video, and is bolstered by intelligent auto-focus lens system, ensuring that you'll never appear blurry. Note that to get the best out of this camera, a USB-C to USB 3.0 is recommended, to truly unlock the 1080p resolution.

In terms of set up, the StreamCam comes with landscape and portrait mounting options, as well as a universal tripod mount. It looks swish with a felt finish, and non-intrusive logo on the front of it.