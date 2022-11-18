Get the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse for 50% off

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is the firm's budget answer to the G502 Wireless gaming mouse, but today it's way cheaper thanks to a big Black Friday discount at Amazon. The price has dropped from £60 to £30, making it one of the most affordable wireless gaming mice on the market - and a great deal given its six programmable buttons, 285 hour battery life and options for both reliable Hyperspeed wireless and Bluetooth.

So - why consider this mouse? I think this is a good choice for anyone that wants the freedom that a wireless mouse affords, but doesn't want to spend the better part of £100 on something that has features they'll never use or an extremely lightweight design that they don't get on with. The Basilisk X Hyperspeed is a much more traditional mouse in that sense, with a simple but comfortable design that includes those six programmable buttons.

Connectivity here is also a strong point, with the choice of low-latency 2.4GHz wireless (via USB dongle) or higher latency, but more battery-efficient, Bluetooth (no dongle required). This means you can use the mouse with a wide range of devices, conserving the battery while using it to work on a laptop and then switching to the Hyperspeed wireless when gaming at your desktop at home.

Elsewhere, there's little to really complain about - the modern optical sensor works well, the textured grips on the side aid with rapid repositioning and a weight of 82 grams is heavy enough for traditionalists while being acceptably nimble for ultralight enthusiasts. It's a strong package all things considered, and few wireless mice come close to the quality and features on offer here at this reduced £30 price point.

Thanks to my brother Sam for his assistance with this deal.