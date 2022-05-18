If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get the upgraded version of RPS' best wireless mouse at $50/£30 off

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is an incredible piece of kit.
A photo of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse

If you're into your competitive gaming, then Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless mouse should be near the top of your list. It normally retails for an eye-watering $159.99 / £139.99, but today it's available for a slightly more reasonable $109.99 / £108.99 - that's $50 or £30 off, according to my calculator.

So you could easily spend like $30 and get a great gaming mouse - why would you spend like $80 more? I think it really does come down to Logitech's absolute focus on FPS gaming with the Superlight. This mouse is a favourite of Counter-Strike esportsters everywhere, and you don't need to be a pro player to feel the effects in a competitive title.

At less than 63 grams, it's incredibly light for a mouse that also includes Logitech's Lightspeed wireless, a battery and a high-end Hero 25K optical sensor. The light weight allows you to move and stop the mouse with greater speed and accuracy than before, especially on the low DPI/sensitivity settings favoured for greater accuracy. It takes a little bit of getting used to, but combined with the comfortable rounded shape of the mouse you can achieve some great results in any game that fast, accurate clicking is encouraged.

If you'd like to try a light mouse but don't want something quite as extreme as the Superlight, we'd normally recommend the original G Pro Wireless - which is our current best wireless gaming mouse pick. Hardware honcho James called it 'wonderfully agile and super comfy to use', and that tallies with my experience too. However, the GPW is just $10 cheaper than the Superlight right now, so you may as well grab the higher-tier option!

What do you think of the Superlight? Would you ever spend more than $100 on a mouse? Let me know in the comments below.

