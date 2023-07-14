Get this 16-inch RTX 4060 Dell gaming laptop for £1249 after a £250 discount

Dell's G16 gaming laptop has been heavily reduced on the Dell UK store in the wake of Prime Day, with a model featuring an RTX 4060 graphics card, 13th-gen Core i7 processor, 2560x1600 165Hz screen, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD dropping to £1249. That's an awesome price for this spec, with a high-end CPU, RAM and SSD backed by a mid-range GPU that should be perfect for content creation, programming and of course playing games.

We recently tested the desktop version of the RTX 4060 over at Digital Foundry and found it was fairly similar to prior-gen models like the RTX 3060 Ti, but its big advantage came in power efficiency and DLSS 3. Power efficiency is pretty straightforward - this tiny GPU can achieve solid results at 1080p or 1440p while sipping power, with a more efficient design than any of its competitors. That is particularly welcome on a laptop, where a smaller power draw directly translates into longer battery life rather than just a smaller energy bill each month. DLSS 3 Frame Generation is also a key inclusion, as it allows even this kind of mid-range laptop to tackle high-end experiences, such as playing Cyberpunk 2077 with the RT Overdrive path tracing mode at playable frame-rates. Like regular DLSS, expect this feature to become more valuable over time as more games adopt it...

Elsewhere, there's little to complain about with this laptop specification. The 13th-gen processor is the latest produced by Intel, and makes the Dell G16 capable of both high-end content creation tasks and esports-grade gaming at 1440p and 165Hz. The RAM and SSD allocation match that of a high-tier machine, with 32GB and 1TB respectively being double what we'd expect to see on a laptop in this price range. And the screen - oh, the screen! I'm in absolute love with these slightly taller 16:10 aspect ratio displays, which provide a critical amount of extra vertical screen real estate that comes in handy for work, web surfing and even gaming. The 2560x1600 resolution makes everything pin-sharp, noticeably more so than the 1080p displays that existed at this size for years prior, and a 165Hz refresh rate means that you get excellent motion clarity and responsiveness, something to be appreciated whether you're moving around windows on the Windows desktop or clicking heads in your favourite FPS.

At the time of writing, only around 30% of the units allocated to this deal are still available, so I'd advise checking this out pronto if you're interested!