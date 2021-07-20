Get this powerful RTX 3070 Ryzen 5600X gaming PC for £290 off

AWD-IT remain one of the best shouts for getting a next-gen graphics card at a reasonable price, so I thought I'd share what I think is their best deal of the moment - their TD500 build, which combines a bleeding-edge Ryzen 5 5600X processor and RTX 3070 graphics card for a system that can handle 1080p, 1440p or even 4K gaming in AAA titles. It's been discounted from £1500 to £1210, a reduction of £290 from its list price and a great deal for a machine of this calibre.

As you might expect based on the aggressive price, there are some cutbacks elsewhere in the build - which you can either upgrade later or pay a little more to upgrade right away. The motherboard, surprisingly, is a very solid one - the MSI B550M Pro VDH. That gives you PCIe 4.0 compatibility, unlocking use of high-end NVMe SSDs, and thereby ensuring some future proofing. The 650W PSU is also an Asus Strix model with a gold rating, which is bang on the money for an RTX 3070 build like this that should give you room to expand in the future.

The CPU and GPU are an incredible combo, but the RAM is limited to 8GB (thankfully still in dual-channel mode) and the storage is just 240GB. I'd probably upgrade these myself using what's in my current PC if I was changing to this one, but you can also pay a small amount to get a more standard 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD - an extra £41 gets you 16GB of Crucial 3200MHz CL16 RAM, while an extra £24 gets you a twice as big and much more than twice as fast Crucial P2 NVMe SSD. That brings the total to £1275, which feels reasonable to me.

Looking at PCPartPicker once again, we can put all these components into the system and see how much it would cost to assemble a like-for-like system yourself. With the case, motherboard, CPU, upgraded RAM, upgraded SSD and PSU, I got a sum of £683 if you get every item from the cheapest possible retailer. That leaves £592 for the graphics card - to say nothing of the building, testing, shipping and three years of post-sale support. Given that the RTX 3070 is retailing for £700 to £1000 on Ebay right now, £592 for a 3070 and all that work of actually building a computer and sending it to you sounds pretty darn reasonable to me.

If it sounds reasonable to you too, then check out the deal link above. This will be a heck of a gaming PC, and all of the parts are off-the-shelf so you can upgrade as you please down the line - something that can't always be said for PC makers like MSI, Dell or HP who tend to use proprietary cases, power supplies and motherboards.

What do you think of this deal? Let us know in the comments below. And by the way, there's also a Core i5 10400F build with a 3070 for even cheaper here, if you're an Intel fan through and through. Enjoy!