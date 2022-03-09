If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gotham Knights starts bamming, biffing, and powing in October

And where, and where, and where is the Batman?
Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood in the Gotham Knights key art.

Batman's Batkids will swing by for open-world antics in Gotham Knights on the 25th of October this year, Warner Bros. announced today. This is the game which looks kinda Batman: Arkham-y but doesn't have Batman, instead letting us play as his various protégés. And it's got online co-op, which sounds Batnice.

WB's announcement today didn't bring any new info or moving pictures to watch, just a date and a picture.

Gotham Knights is set after the death of Bruce Wayne, which I assume involved a slow-motion scene of pearls bouncing on tarmac, at which point I guess Batman left town to mourn? Stepping in to fill the Batvoid and fight crime with Batviolence are his Batsprogs: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Each have their own moves and abilities. It does support two-player online co-op in addition to singleplayer so you can team up with a Batpal.

Along with the usual lineup of wacky weirdos with silly plans, Gotham Knights will pit against against the Court of Owls, a secret society of rich people who've been pulling Gotham's strings for centuries. I don't know how they profit from the city being a murderous scumhole, but also I don't know people profit from selling ugly Twittter avatars as NFTs, so what do I know.

The game's made by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the studio behind 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins. The creators of the Arkham series, Rocksteady, are currently biffing away on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is rumoured to be delayed into 2023. Gotham Knights itself is delayed a touch, having previously been due in 2021.

