Gotham Knights will have four player co-op for all Batman’s sidekicks

Superhero open-world action RPG Gotham Knights will be playable in four-player online co-op, according to a leaked PlayStation store listing. A screenshot of the game’s PlayStation store page was posted to the Gotham Knights subreddit over the weekend by keen-eyed user SuspiciousTension19, which shows that it will support “4 network players”. Eurogamer have confirmed that the listing is accurate, too. We don't know yet whether this will also apply to PC players, of course, but it’s highly likely to be the same across all platforms.

Gotham Knights was revealed at DC’s FanDome event in 2020 and is being developed by Warner Bros Montréal. Up until now, Warner have only shown two-player footage from Gotham Knights. Given that we know there are four of Batman’s pals taking on the villainous Court of Owls, it makes sense that four-player co-op would be included too, so it’s good to see that confirmed. Whether four-player co-op is an option for the main campaign or left to another mode has yet to be announced, but we might see more from the game at Summer Game Fest starting next month.

Regardless of how many of you there are, it doesn’t seem you’ll be playing as Batman in Gotham Knights, as everything we've seen so far suggests he's bitten the bat dust. Instead, you'll be taking on the mantles of sidekicks and former wards Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood to roam around everyone's favourite DC city, and last year we even found out you can play as two of the same Bat-person. Gotham Knights has already been delayed once, bumped from 2021 to the end of this year.

Gotham Knights is due to release on October 25th and will be available on Steam. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One, Series X and S too. Plus, if you need a refresher of what to expect in the game, here's everything we know about Gotham Knights so far.