Grab 24% off this JSAUX 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock this Black Friday

While Valve have now released their own dock for the Steam Deck, the third-party alternatives which beat them to market are still worth considering. Chief among them is Jsaux's line of Steam Deck compatible docks. If you decide you want something with a lower price than Valve's official hardware, then you can currently find the JSAUX 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock for just $38/£40 as part of this weekend's Black Friday deals.

This Steam Deck dock comes with three USB-A 3.0, one USB-C, one HDMI, and one ethernet cable port. It also comes with a little right-angle lead to keep it constantly charged. These ports mean you could plug in an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a few extra gadgets at the same time, functionally turning your Steam Deck into a desktop PC.

If you're in the UK and looking for a similar deal, you can check out the exact same dock for £39.99 - 20 per cent cheaper than its standard price and the lowest it has been in the last month.

If you're looking for more deals to take advantage of over the Black Friday weekend, you might want to consider expanding your Steam Deck further with a new microSD card. Our recommendation for the best microSD for Steam Deck is still on sale this Black Friday and in stock at eBuyer. We've also thoroughly reviewed every other microSD for Steam Deck, and a lot of them remain discounted as we head towards Cyber Monday.