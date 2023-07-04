If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab HyperX's excellent Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard for $32

An incredible price for a full-size keyboard that normally retails for $90.

hyperx alloy origins mechanical keyboard
Image credit: HP
Will Judd
Will Judd
Published on

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a solid keyboard with a minimalist aesthetic, red mechanical switches and all of the features you'd expect from a mid-range gaming board. It normally retails for around $90, but today you can pick one up brand new for just $32 from GameStop, making it one heck of a bargain.

I've tested and recommended the HyperX Alloy Origins, and there's a lot to like about it. The design is pure class, with black aircraft-grade aluminium (sorry, 'aluminum'), a full US layout and RGB lighting behind each ABS keycap. The dimensions are as compact as possible without disrupting that traditional ANSI layout, while a detachable USB-C cable and a choice of three angles via two pairs of feet make it easy to set up in a comfortable position.

Common functions like game mode, media controls and backlight adjustment are available via a Fn layer without the use of software, but there is also software available to set up the keyboard's three hardware profiles.

As with other well-built mechanical keyboards, n-key rollover is supported so the keyboard can correctly register as many keys pressed simultaneously as you want - a common failing of non-mechanical keyboards that are often only built to recognise a minimum of two keys at once.

All things considered, the Alloy Origins is a nice keyboard that feels appropriately snappy to use for typing or gaming, and given its mechanical design and metal construction it should last for decades too. For $32, that's an absolute steal.

