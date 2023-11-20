Black Friday 2023 Black Friday 2023

Get all the latest PC gaming deals right here

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless mouse for £90 after a £50 discount

The mouse of choice for esports pros - and just a damn good design.

g pro x superlight gaming mouse
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Logitech G Pro Wireless was one of the first mice to kick off the ultralight trend, offering incredible agility, bulletproof Lightspeed wireless and high-end components at under 80 grams. Its successor, the G Pro X Superlight, is even lighter at 63g with a refined shape and even better specs, resulting in its adoption by a huge percentage of active esports pros and competitively-minded amateurs alike.

Today the Superlight model is down to £90 on Amazon UK versus its normal £140, a £50 discount that means it's a great time to see why this mouse is so popular - and one of my all-time favourites.

I've used the Superlight (and its nearly identical successor, the Superlight 2) for years and it's a fantastic mouse, offering a streamlined shape that's easy to grasp for all hand sizes, without the holey design that feel weird to some people and can affect durability.

By any metric it is a superb performer - RTings measured it as having some of the lowest click latency ever, meaning it is incredibly fast and responsive to use - and being wireless means that you are never affected by a mouse cable rubbing on your mouse pad and subtly affecting your aim.

These strengths - and Logitech's sponsorship of pro Counter-Strike, League of Legends and Valorant teams - mean that is hugely popular amongst players in these games. It accounts for 33% of all Counter-Strike 2 pros, 43% of Valorant pros and 31% of Fortnite pros, taking the top spot in every one.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Gaming Mice Logitech PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments