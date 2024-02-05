Great deal alert: $2500 58-inch Samsung monitor now $1800

I don't expect anyone to buy this monitor - but I'm absolutely entranced by a $700 discount on a gaming monitor that brings it down to "just" $1800. To be fair, this is essentially two 32-inch 4K 240Hz monitors without the gap in the middle, with a Mini LED backlight that delivers 1000-nit HDR highlights, an absolute beast of a monitor... but I'm guessing that most people that can drop nearly $2000 on a monitor aren't waiting for a deals post on Rock Paper Shotgun to do so.

Still, I can dream, and this monitor is pretty cool, so let's take a closer look at this absolute bargain.

So, the specs. This is the first dual 4K gaming monitor, basically requiring an RX 7900 XTX or RTX 4090 (or even faster next-gen graphics card!) to drive at a reasonable frame-rate, with most GPUs being limited to just 120Hz at this resolution over DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1. You'll need to rely on upscaling even on this class of graphics hardware, but this 58-inch screen will still look absolutely stupendous thanks to its colour accuracy, wide viewing angles and deep contrast. Samsung has packed 2392 local dimming zones here, so HDR games and films will look fantastic too, with minimal light leakage between areas of low and high brightness.

Of course, as you'd expect from a screen of this size, you can also connect up two sources and view them simultaneously, which lessens the burden on the DisplayPort or HDMI adapter and allows for gameplay at 4K 240Hz which is nice.

Overall, this is a screen that is right at the bleeding edge of display technology, with all of the issues that come with it, but for those that can afford it, you'll have quite the experience!