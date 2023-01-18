Guess your way around the Lands Between with this Elden Ring Geoguessr game

You may be able to hack your way across the Lands Between, but do you really know them? Can you tell your Nokrons from your Nokstellas? How about your Sanctums from your Catacombs? Can you distinguish between the Ainsel River and the Ainsel River Main? Look me in the eye and tell me you can pinpoint the Cathedral of Manus Celes, I dare you.

Alternatively, you can try out this fan-made Elden Ring Geoguessr-inspired game that plonks you into a random bit of the map and scores you based on how close you can drop a pin to your true location. If Rings aren't your thing LostGamer.io has maps from other games, too, including Skyrim and Fortnite. It's a lovely idea.

If you've never played, the original Geoguessr channels Google Maps and Google Street View into a wildly compelling game where you have to guess which random spot in the world you've landed. You're free to move around, looking for clues on road signs, trucks, shops or whatever else you think might help.

This is that, but in Elden Ring. Despite being free for many years, playing actual Geoguesser for more than five minutes at a time costs money nowadays, so it's nice that we now get to guess our way around a monster-infested landscape for free. Not so many helpful road signs, mind.

Co-creator "TheEldenChild" says there are over 8000 locations, and a "semi-decent satellite map of the world" that you can see animals on if you zoom in close enough. They also have custom settings, leaderboards and multiplayer support, as well as plans to add more features.

My highscore is 13212, but I can't tell my Erdtree from my elbow and I have news posts to write. Head on over to LostGamer.io if you want to try to beat me, where you can also currently Geoguess your way around Genshin Impact, Skyrim, Fortnite, GTA 5 and WoW. More maps are on the way, says TheEldenChild.

Here, have a bonus map of Elden Ring imagined in the style of Super Mario.