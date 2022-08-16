If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Guild Wars 2 rides its dragon onto Steam on August 23rd

Just in time for the MMO’s tenth anniversary
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Long-running MMORPG Guild Wars 2 comes to Steam on August 23rd, 2022.

Long-running fantasy MMORPG Guild Wars 2 will hop onto Steam on August 23rd, not quite ten years to the day since it launched in August 2012. Can you even remember what you were doing then? I was getting my wedding organised. Have a watch of the announcement trailer below. For Guild Wars 2 coming to Steam, not my wedding. We just didn’t have that kind of budget.

Watch on YouTube

This is the first time Guild Wars 2’s been available through a third-party launcher. Don’t worry if you already play on the first-party client though, because you’ll still be able to mingle on the same servers as Steam players. From August 23rd, Guild Wars 2 will start dishing out in-game character rewards such as classic outfits and experience boosters through Twitch Drops too.

Although the game is free-to-play, the expansions will set you back real currency. Publishers NCSoft have announced a Complete Collection bundle that includes Guild Wars 2’s three expansions – Heart Of Thorns, Path Of Fire and End Of Dragons – along with all five seasons of its episodic ‘Living World’. It’s £86.97 for the bundle.

GW2 sits on our recently updated list of the best MMOs and MMORPGs to play on PC, thanks to its relatively low grind and dynamic live events. “Nearly everything you do awards experience, from crafting to exploring to combat,” Ed said. “Even if someone else has attacked a big monster before you, helping them out will still give you some EXP. Guild Wars 2 wants you to have a nice time, and to see its world and story without needing to work thousands of hours for it.”

Guild Wars 2's base game is free-to-play and arrives on Steam on August 23rd. I now feel obliged to throw some sort of themed wedding anniversary party, so save the date.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch