If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Guild Wars 2 expansions will be smaller and more frequent in future

ArenaNet have outlined their development roadmap

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Long-running MMORPG Guild Wars 2 comes to Steam on August 23rd, 2022.

Guild Wars 2 is over ten years old now, and last year it brought its long-running storyline to a close with its third expansion. Now its developers say they want to release smaller and cheaper expansions more regularly, with quarterly updates filling the gaps in between.

Watch on YouTube

Historically, expansions have been released for Guild Wars 2 every 2-4 years, with 'Living World' seasons developing the story in-between. "This made it difficult to simultaneously develop expansions while supporting the game with regular content updates. It also meant that many areas of the game went undersupported," says the latest studio update.

Resources are going to be reallocated to change that in future, with ArenaNet "releasing smaller expansions more frequently at a slightly reduced price and adding additional content for those expansions through quarterly updates, meaning that the next big release is only ever a few months away."

Each expansion will kick off a new story arc, with "two new open-world maps, two Strike Missions, new gameplay and combat features, new Masteries, and new rewards." The quarterly updates will then add a new open-world map, new story chapters, challenge modes, a new fractal dungeon and challenge mode,and new rewards. "Once that expansion’s story is complete, the next expansion will be just around the corner."

For years, Guild Wars 2 felt like the standard bearer for MMOs that weren't World Of Warcraft. That title has more recently passed to Final Fantasy XIV. To me, an outsider to both games, this sounds a lot like Guild Wars 2 moving to an update model that more closely resembles how Final Fantasy does things.

The full post contains a more specific roadmap for the first half of 2023, including the release of the next chapter of last year's End Of Dragons expansion on February 28th. It sounds like the full shift to the new expansion release cadence will happen in the second half of the year, with more details to come later.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch