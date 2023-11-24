Here are the best Black Friday RTX 4070 deals of the day

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is most at home tearing through 1440p games, it’s a graphics card that can do a little bit of everything – even a spot of light 4K, and at a drastically lower price than the next GPU in the stack, the RTX 4070 Ti. Black Friday now provides the chance to grab one for even less, with good-quality partner cards having fallen as low as £550 in the UK and $515 in the US.

The former is Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC V2, a modestly overclocked, triple-fan number, while our pals in the States get the more compact Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge. Both make big dents into their usual list prices, and the Zotac card throws in a copy of Alan Wake 2 to boot. Nice, nice, nice. Except for Alan, obviously, he’s having a terrible time.

UK deals

US deals

Like the rest of the RTX 40 series family (including the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060, which are also in the Black Friday mix), the RTX 4070 wrings a lot of value out of its ray tracing capability and DLSS 3 frame generation support. Still, even at a a totally native 1440p, it will pull 100fps-plus in most games, so there’s more than enough power on tap with or without the bells and whistles.

