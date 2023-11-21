Black Friday sets a new low price for this RTX 4060 Ti graphics card

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti is likely one of the hotter properties this Black Friday week; its dual 1080p/1440p capabilities, ray tracing and DLSS 3 support, efficiency, and relatively restrained pricing make it one of the best graphics cards of the current generation. Now, there’s an all-too-rare opportunity to grab one at significantly less than RRP/MSRP, with the triple-fan MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X OC falling to £380 in the UK and $370 in the US.

This is the 8GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti, rather than the slightly faster 16GB, but there’s still more than enough brawn here for a powerful mid-range rig. Brains, too – DLSS 3 frame generation can cleverly boost framerates in supporting games by slotting fully AI-generated frames in-between the normally rendered ones.

UK deals:

US deals:

I know AI spends most of its time trying to ruin my life, but here it does work rather effectively. On a similar, MSI-made RTX 4060 Ti, I initially got just 24fps out of Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1440p with Ultra settings and Psycho ray tracing, but Quality-level DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation raised that all the way to a slick 65fps. You win this round, graphics robot.

