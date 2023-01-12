Humble's excellent Wadjet Eye bundle has 13 games for less than a tenner

Wadjet Eye Games are behind some of the greatest point and click adventures of the last two decades, and if you've been looking for an excuse to catch up on their back catalogue, Humble have put together a rather excellent bundle celebrating the developer's 16 years of operation - all for a very agreeable sum of just over £8 in the UK, and $10 in the US.

Unlike other Humble Bundles, there's just a single tier for the Wadjet Eye Games: Sixteen Years Of Adventure Bundle, which includes a whopping 13 games, plus a 33% off voucher for one of the games they recently published - the intriguing folk horror adventure The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow (which Alice Bee liked very much in her review at the end of last year).

As for what games you actually get, you're looking at the excellent Unavowed (which we awarded a Bestest Best to in 2018) and Shardlight (which received an RPS Recommended badge before Bestest Bests were a thing all the way back in 2016), as well as the entrancing Technobabylon and atmospheric Gemimi Rue, plus all five of Dave Gilbert's Blackwell games (Legacy, Unbound, Convergence, Deception and Epiphany) to name just some of the highlights. Here's a full list, for sake of ease:

Unavowed

Strangeland

Primordia

Shardlight

Technobabylon

Resonance

The Blackwell Legacy

Blackwell Unbound

The Blackwell Convergence

The Blackwell Deception

The Blackwell Epiphany

Gemini Rue

The Shivah

33% off The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow voucher

The bundle runs from now until February 1st, and at time of writing, the minimum asking price for the bundle is £8.34/$10 - although you can, of course, choose to pay more than that if you wish. Whatever you decide to pay, a portion of each purchase will go to supporting the work of Type 1 diabetes charity JDRF, and Wadjet Eye Games studio founder Dave Gilbert himself will be appearing on JDRF's Twitch channel on January 24th at 9am PST / 5pm GMT to discuss his career and play through one of his games with the JDRF Game2Give team.

It's a great collection of games, so here's bundle link again if you want to have another gander.