Looking to get Aluminum in Lightyear Frontier? Aluminum is an important resource in Lightyear Frontier, especially for the first few sets of Mech upgrades.

As such, you'll need a steady supply of Aluminum, especially in the earlier sections of the game. Luckily, we've listed the best spots below to farm for Aluminum for maximum yield.

All Aluminum farming spots in Lightyear Frontier

Aluminum spawns within the starting Meadows area and Pine Heights biome. Below, we've highlighted the map areas where you can usually farm Aluminum.

Aluminum replenishes faster if you feed the Nests in The Meadows and Pine Heights. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Out of the areas above, the best areas to farm Aluminum are next to the Ratscallion Nest located in the central east region of The Meadows and below the rocky cliffs of Pine Heights (indicated by the arrows on the map). On a good day, you can gather from up to 12 Aluminum nodes as well as several Coal nodes (useful when crafting Iron and Steel Bars).

How to get more Aluminum in Lightyear Frontier

Resources replenish every in-game day in Lightyear Frontier. How well they replenish is down to your Resource Boost meter (of which there are three boost levels).

You can earn a Resource Boost by feeding the local animal Nests their favourite Fodder. You'll usually earn one Resource Boost level per Nest fed, which will result in the next in-game day spawning more resources.

See our guide to all Nest Locations in Lightyear Frontier for more information on how Nests work and how to make Fodder.

Aluminum recipes in Lightyear Frontier

Aluminum is essential for early Mech upgrades. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Aluminum is used to make buildings, material components and Mech upgrades. Of these, there are a few key items to prioritise. These are:

Irrigation Hose Hydro Splash: Requires 5 Aluminum Parts (can be made at an Assembler with Polyberry Oil and Aluminum). This Mech upgrade can be accessed via the Upgrade Depot and allows you to water plants in a charged splash instead of individually.

Requires 5 Aluminum Parts (can be made at an Assembler with Polyberry Oil and Aluminum). This Mech upgrade can be accessed via the Upgrade Depot and allows you to water plants in a charged splash instead of individually. Spike Saw Power I: Requires 5 Aluminum Parts. This upgrade will allow you to harvest Red Crystals from Pine Heights.

Requires 5 Aluminum Parts. This upgrade will allow you to harvest Red Crystals from Pine Heights. Seed Shooter Lock-on: Requires 5 Aluminum and 5 Plant Oil (made at an Oil Press). This upgrade allows you to plant multiple seeds at once.

Requires 5 Aluminum and 5 Plant Oil (made at an Oil Press). This upgrade allows you to plant multiple seeds at once. Inventory Capacity I: Raises your inventory weight limit from 60 to 90. Requires 5 Aluminum Electronics which can be made at an Assembler with Aluminum Rods and Copper Wire. To get Copper, you must restore Edge Cliffs.

That rounds off our guide to getting Aluminum in Lightyear Frontier. For more tips and tricks, check out our guides to making Lens in the game or see our guides to getting the Thruster Boost and carry capacity upgrades for your Mech Suit.