Looking to make Lens in Lightyear Frontier? There are four different types of Lens in Lightyear Frontier and you'll need to know how to make them all if you want to fully upgrade your Mech Suit.

Clear, Red, Blue and Yellow Lens all vary in rarity and require several different steps to make. Below we'll go through each step and where you can find the associated Crystals needed to make them.

How to make all Lens colours in Lightyear Frontier

All Lens recipes can be made at an Assembler Machine. However, they all also require access to a Grinder and Furnace. You can build these from within the build menu.

It's important to know how to make Lens in Lightyear Frontier as it is an ingredient used in a multitude of important Mech upgrades. One such upgrade - the Lock-on Targets upgrade - essentially allow you to speed up the planting process at your base.

Read below to learn which materials you need for each Lens type and which upgrades you need to gather each of the crystals used in the recipes.

How to make Clear Lens

Coal is needed to make all types of coloured glass in Lightyear Frontier.

To make Clear Lens, you'll need the following materials:

Caroot Oil x3: Can be made at an Oil Presser with Caroot. You can collect Caroot seeds within the Edge Cliffs biome.

Can be made at an Oil Presser with Caroot. You can collect Caroot seeds within the Edge Cliffs biome. Clear Glass x1: Can be made at a Furnace with Stone Dust and Coal. Coal ore can be mined in any biome and Stone Dust is made from Stone at a Grinder.

How to make Red Lens

The recipe for Red Glass can be discovered once you make Red Crystal Dust at a Grinder.

To make Red Lens, you'll need the following materials:

Rabbage Oil x3: Can be made from Rabbage at an Oil Press. Rabbage Seeds grow within the Pine Heights biome.

Can be made from Rabbage at an Oil Press. Rabbage Seeds grow within the Pine Heights biome. Red Glass x1: Can be made in a Furnace with Red Crystal Dust and Coal. Red Crystal Dust is made from Red Crystal at a Grinder. Red Crystal predominantly grows within the Pine Heights region.

How to make Blue Lens

Blue Lens is needed to make many different Mech Upgrades in Lightyear Frontier.

Blue Lens requires Blue Crystal to make. This grows within the Yellow Forest but is a hardier resource that requires the Spike Saw Power II upgrade to collect. Once you have access to the area and upgrade, you can make Blue Lens with the following materials:

Zappertwig Oil x5: Can be made from Zappertwig at an Oil Press. Zappertwig Seeds grow within the Yellow Forest biome.

Can be made from Zappertwig at an Oil Press. Zappertwig Seeds grow within the Yellow Forest biome. Blue Glass x1: Made at a Furnace with Blue Crystal Dust and Coal. Place Blue Crystal inside a Grinder to get Blue Crystal Dust.

How to make Yellow Lens

Yellow Crystal is a tough ore and requires a fully upgraded Spike Saw to get.

Yellow Lens is the rarest of the four to make due to its requirement of Yellow Crystal. Yellow Crystal solely grows on the Mountainside Coast and requires the Spike Saw Power III upgrade to harvest. As such, you'll also need to fully upgrade your Irrigation Hose to clear the biome first.

Chromaize Oil x5: Can be made from Chromaize at an Oil Press. Chromaize Seeds grow within the Stepstone Peak biome.

Can be made from Chromaize at an Oil Press. Chromaize Seeds grow within the Stepstone Peak biome. Yellow Glass: Made at a Furnace with Yellow Crystal Dust and Coal. Place Yellow Crystal inside a Grinder to get Yellow Crystal Dust.

The rounds off our guide to making all Lens colours in Lightyear Frontier, needed for several Mech upgrades. For more tips and tricks, check out our Nest locations guides and gain access to resource replenishment boosts in each map biome or see our guide to getting the carry capacity upgrade and make resource farming much easier for yourself in the process.