How to get the Thruster Boost in Lightyear Frontier

Looking to get the Thruster Boost upgrade in Lightyear Frontier? Lightyear Frontier has a host of Mech upgrades like the Thruster Boost to make exploration and resource gathering easier in the game.

The Thruster Boost is greatly helpful when exploring new map regions as it increases your jump stamina and enables you to jump to further distances. To learn more about the Thruster Boost in Lightyear Frontier, including all materials and material locations, read below.

How to get Thruster Boost I in Lightyear Frontier

There are two major jump upgrades in Lightyear Frontier, the Thruster Boost I and II. Both will require resources which in turn, will require you to explore and clear various map areas of Noxious Weeds and Slime.

To make Thruster Boost I, you will need an Upgrade Depot to dock the Mech suit plus the following materials:

Rabbage Oil x50: Rabbage Oil is made at an Oil Press from Rabbage. You can grow Rabbage by collecting Rabbage Seeds from the Pine Heights biome.

Note that the recipe for a Power Core will only become available once you create Noxious Spore at a Grinder from Noxious Pods.

You can collect Pods every few days during Noxious encounters at your base. Once you clear the Slime and Weeds, they will leave behind Noxious Pods which look like pink bubbles. Remember to collect these as they are a valuable by-product.

How to get Thruster Boost II in Lightyear Frontier

The Thruster Boost in Lightyear Frontier makes island hopping much easier. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Once you have created the Thruster Boost I upgrade at an Upgrade Depot, you'll be able to create the Thruster Boost II to extend your jump stamina even more. The upgrade requires the following ingredients:

Lumbloom Oil x25: Can be made at an Oil Presser with Lumbloom flowers. (Lumbloom grow within the Mountainside Coast and Lowland Plains biomes).

Can be made at an Oil Presser with Lumbloom flowers. (Lumbloom grow within the Mountainside Coast and Lowland Plains biomes). Spring x5: Can be made at an Assembler with a Fractalite Bar and a Natural Coil.

Warning: Late-game spoilers ahead for where to get the above ingredients.

To get the ingredients required for the upgrade, you need to have cleared all map biomes. Fractalite ores can be found in both the Lowland Plains and Tornado Rock Isle. Coilvine is needed to make Natural Coils and these also grow on Tornado Rock Isle.

Tornado Rock Isle is a late-game area that is only accessible once you restore all lights to the ancient doorway and restore all other map biomes.

The rounds off our guide to upgrading your Thruster Boost in Lightyear Frontier. Now, you should be able to explore harder-to-reach areas of the map. For more tips and tricks, check out our Nest locations guides and gain access to resource replenishment boosts in each map biome or see our guide to getting the carry capacity upgrade and make resource farming much easier for yourself in the process.