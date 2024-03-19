Looking for Nest locations in Lightyear Frontier? Nests in Lightyear Frontier are hives in which the animals of the alien world live. Feeding Nests is a great way to replenish the natural resources of each biome, which usually houses around three Nests each.

Below, we'll list the Nest locations for the first five biomes, go through the steps to make Fodder and the rewards for feeding the animal populace in Lightyear Frontier.

In this guide:

All Nest Locations in Lightyear Frontier

During our Lightyear Frontier playthrough, we've managed to find all Nest locations for the first five starting regions: The Meadows, Pine Heights, Edge Cliffs, Yellow Forest and Stepstone Peak. We've gathered these locations into one image below and also provided a thorough breakdown of how to find each of the Nests in each region.

Make sure to feed Nests in an area before resource farming. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

You can farm more effectively if you prioritise feeding Nests first, as this will replenish the surrounding land of resources the next in-game day.

Meadows Nest locations

The Meadows is the first biome you'll explore in Lightyear Frontier. The main resource you'll need to collect in The Meadows is Aluminium, which is used for some of the first major Mech Suit upgrades.

The image below shows the map locations of all Nests in The Meadows biome. Plus an additional rundown of how to get to each Nest location:

The Meadows is the starting area in Lightyear Frontier. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nest 1: Travel north from the starting spawn point. The Nest is located on the beach and will look like a large sand castle with yellow nodes.

Pine Heights Nest locations

You'll likely unlock Pine Heights first as it doesn't require any special Mech upgrades to access. To clear the map, you must use your Irrigation Hose to clear away all the Noxious Slime. Once done, wait an in-game day and you'll then be able to feed the local Nests.

These Nest locations are shown in the below map image. When fed, you can take advantage of the Rabbage and Red Crystals that grow in the region.

Pine Heights is great for farming Red Crystals. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nest 1: This is a Ratscallion Nest located opposite the Dam Ruins entrance (the large ancient structure with glowing purple infrastructure).

Edge Cliffs Nest locations

Edge Cliffs is another biome you can unlock early on and is rich with Copper Ore and Caroots. To unveil this section of the map, you need to clear away Noxious Weeds by hoovering them up with your Vacuum Harvester. See the image below for all Nest locations in Edge Cliffs.

Edge Cliffs is a smaller biome, but rich with Copper Ore nodes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nest 1: The first Nest in this biome can be tricky to find as it is located within a cave, at the foot of the large orange tree. You'll have to exit the Mech Suit to get inside the cave.

Yellow Forest Nest locations

It may take you some time to unlock the Yellow Forest as you will need to get the first Irrigation Hose upgrade and the first Vacuum upgrade to clear the Noxious Weeds and Slime of the region. It is worth doing, however, as this region spawns Iron Ore, Blue Crystal and Zappertwigs, all of which are used in electronic constructions.

Below is a map of all Nest locations within the Yellow Forest.

The Yellow Forest is home to Iron Ore, Blue Crystals and Zappertwigs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nest 1: This Crobling Nest is in the centre of the Yellow Forest Coast, northeast on the map.

Stepstone Peak Nest locations

To clear Stepstone Peak, you'll first need the Irrigation Hose Power I upgrade and Vacuum Harvester Power I upgrade. This area spawns Iron Ore and Chromaize, needed for various advanced upgrades. Below are all the Nest locations for the area.

Stepstone Peak grows Chromaize, important for constructing Iron Parts. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nest 1: The first Nest contains Stalktails and is located on one of the lower cliff levels, east of the main cliff.

Nests in Lightyear Frontier explained

Nests can take all shapes and forms Lightyear Frontier. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

Nests serve as the central hive for animals in Lightyear Frontier. When you feed a Nest with Fodder, the next in-game day will replenish resources in the area. This means if you're farming for crafting materials it is wise to feed Nests first, to increase your maximum yield.

There are three 'Resource Boost' levels to reach (one per Nest). Each level increases the resources of the region. This not only replenishes natural resources like ore nodes, but also increases your chance of finding sellable items like fossils, eggs and flowers.

There are usually around three Nests per map area and each will take three lots of Fodder to fill. There are also several types of Fodder in Lightyear Frontier and each biome may require a different type (more on this below).

If you struggle to find the Nest in your area, you can feed animals directly and this will add to your tally. Doing this essentially shortcuts the process, without the need to track animals down individually. It is worth noting that feeding animals directly will sometimes cause them to drop extra resources.

This Ratscallion is happy and well-fed, promising more resources. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Amplifier Studios

You'll know a Nest is fed completely when animals nearby have a sparkle and love heart above their heads. Resource Boosts do not carry over across multiple days; you'll need to repeat the process if the land has been depleted. Otherwise, it will take a few in-game days for the land to recover.

How to make Fodder in Lightyear Frontier

There are several different types of Fodder in Lightyear Frontier. Different creatures in opposing biomes will prefer different Fodder, so you'll need to know which to have on hand when exploring.

Below, we've listed all the types of Fodder we've encountered in the game so far, along with how to make each type and which biomes require them.

Fodder Biome Ingredients Basic Fodder The Meadows Plant Oil

Plant Fiber Nice Fodder Pine Heights

Edge Cliffs Polyberry Oil

Plant Fiber Sweet Fodder Stepstone Peak Caroot Oil

Polyberry Seeds Sour Fodder Yellow Forest Rabbage Oil

Polyberry Seeds Fancy Fodder TBA Zappertwig Oil

Rabbage Seeds

The rounds off our guide to Nest locations and how to make Fodder in Lightyear Frontier. Now, you should be able to maximise your farming for crafting materials and optimise production at your base.