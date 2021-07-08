If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

2

Logitech's G203 mouse is super cheap at Currys right now

At £17 each, you could buy one of each colour for just over £50. Not that you need to, obviously.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
The Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse viewed from the side in three different colours: black, purple and white

The Logitech G203 LightSync is a fantastic budget mouse at its normal price point of £35, offering a reliable optical sensor, a comfortable lightweight shape with six buttons and RGB lighting. Today Currys are offering the mouse for just £16.99 delivered when you use the code FNDDGAMING to knock £5 off the asking price.

Here's Katharine on the G203 LightSync the last time it was discounted:

"I've been a big fan of the G203 Lightsync ever since it came out in June last year. Indeed, thanks to its low price, great build quality and subtle RGB lighting, it went straight into my best gaming mouse list as my number one choice for those on a budget. It has everything you need for an entry-level gaming mouse, including a max DPI of 8000, six programmable buttons with loads of customisation options, and a smooth, comfy chassis. It would be a great gaming mouse at its usual price of £35, but at £17? It's an absolute steal."

Wise words, Katharine. She goes on to say in that post that it's a shame that the new colours aren't available at the discount price - and I'm pleased to say that this time they are! As well as the black colourway we linked above, you can also find the blue and lilac models which look as great in person as they do online. If you want something a bit different - dare I say nice? - then these are a great shout!

The G203 LightSync is an incredible upgrade over a standard 'office' mouse for gaming, so it's well worth picking at this discounted price. I used one for ages with my laptop when I went travelling, and only stopped when my partner claimed the mouse for her own laptop! It's a genuinely nice piece of kit, so do take a look at some reviews - like our very own RPS G203 review right here - and decide for yourself.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch