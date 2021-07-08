Logitech's G203 mouse is super cheap at Currys right now

The Logitech G203 LightSync is a fantastic budget mouse at its normal price point of £35, offering a reliable optical sensor, a comfortable lightweight shape with six buttons and RGB lighting. Today Currys are offering the mouse for just £16.99 delivered when you use the code FNDDGAMING to knock £5 off the asking price.

Here's Katharine on the G203 LightSync the last time it was discounted:

"I've been a big fan of the G203 Lightsync ever since it came out in June last year. Indeed, thanks to its low price, great build quality and subtle RGB lighting, it went straight into my best gaming mouse list as my number one choice for those on a budget. It has everything you need for an entry-level gaming mouse, including a max DPI of 8000, six programmable buttons with loads of customisation options, and a smooth, comfy chassis. It would be a great gaming mouse at its usual price of £35, but at £17? It's an absolute steal."

Wise words, Katharine. She goes on to say in that post that it's a shame that the new colours aren't available at the discount price - and I'm pleased to say that this time they are! As well as the black colourway we linked above, you can also find the blue and lilac models which look as great in person as they do online. If you want something a bit different - dare I say nice? - then these are a great shout!

The G203 LightSync is an incredible upgrade over a standard 'office' mouse for gaming, so it's well worth picking at this discounted price. I used one for ages with my laptop when I went travelling, and only stopped when my partner claimed the mouse for her own laptop! It's a genuinely nice piece of kit, so do take a look at some reviews - like our very own RPS G203 review right here - and decide for yourself.