Logitech's superb G915 TKL wireless keyboard is £50 off today

The ultra-premium Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed is £50 off today, bringing it to £149 - the cheapest we've ever seen this compact wireless keyboard. That's still a lot of money, but for critically acclaimed and well-built mechanical keyboard that will last you years, we'd argue it's worth the money if it's in your budget.

The G915 TKL comes with Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech, which offers rock-solid reliability and incredibly fast response times, but also sports Bluetooth and USB connections to be useful for a wide range of computers, consoles and mobile devices.

Katharine tested the full-size Logitech G915 Lightspeed back in 2019, and called that model "the holy grail of wireless gaming keyboards" - and she's not one to exaggerate! The RPS review points out the keyboard's extremely slim yet sturdy aluminium design, wonderful low profile switches and long battery life. The G915 TKL is actually even better when it comes to this last point, with fewer keys and a bigger battery translating into a full 40 hours of use between charges at maximum brightness - and literally hundreds of hours with the brightness turned down.

Here's what the full-size G915 looks like- and the TKL version is just as well built.

Apart from offering better battery life, the only other change from the original G915 to the newer G915 TKL is its form factor. It sheds the macro keys on the left side and the numpad on the right, making for a keyboard that still offers the most important keys while taking up far less desk space, making it more ergonomic to use and easier to tote around too.

The G915 TKL is offered with a few different switch types, but the one on offer today is the one I'd recommend to most people, with Logitech's GL tactile switches. These offer a short, laptop-like travel, but with an extra tactile bump that makes them extremely satisfying to use for typing, programming or gaming without the loud report of the clicky version (which has also been reduced, but only to £155).

I'm a big fan of the G915 TKL and its bigger brother, and clearly Katharine is too as she's named the full-size model RPS' best wireless gaming keyboard. The only major issue with these boards is their premium price point, so picking the G915 TKL up at a healthy £50 discount is pretty incredible.