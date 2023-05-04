If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Logitech's Wireless Starter Kit is ideal for Steam Deck, media PCs and more

Compact and capable, keyboard and mouse.

logitech k380 keyboard and m185 mouse
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Back in February we posted a deal on Logitech's K400 Bluetooth keyboard/trackpad combo device, which offered a convenient way to control Steam Deck, media PCs and other gizmos that don't come with built-in desktop-friendly controls.

Today we're back with a similar deal on the Logitech Wireless Starter Kit, which bundles a K380 keyboard and M185 mouse for £40 (down from £50). Both elements are surprisingly high-quality for the price, with a nicer-looking and better-feeling scissor switch keyboard with circular keycaps and a compact 2.4GHz mouse that provides better speed and accuracy than a trackpad.

This setup provides more flexibility overall, as it's likely to provide a better experience than most keyboards and trackpads you'll find on the likes of laptops and tablets - so you could potentially use it with a whole range of devices beyond the Steam Deck and media PCs, perhaps paired with a USB-C adapter/hub for devices that don't have a spare full-size USB port.

Battery life on the keyboard is excellent at around two years, as you'd perhaps expect from a low-power Bluetooth device without backlighting, while the mouse connects over 2.4GHz wireless via a USB dongle but still lasts for up to a year thanks to its efficient design.

For £40, I don't think you'll have many complaints - this is a nice piece of kit for the money even at £50, so at £10 less it's an even better investment.

I hope you found this deal useful; let us know what you think in the comments below and keep your stick on the ice!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch