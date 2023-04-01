Marvel's Avengers final content update makes all cosmetics free

The end of support for Marvel's Avengers was announced in January, but wrapping up a live service game and doing it right is a gradual process. Yesterday saw the release of patch 2.8, its last content update, which made "nearly all" cosmetics free, converted in-game currency into resources, and handed out rewards as a thank you to players.

Items that were earned through playing the campaign must still be earned that way, but items - including emotes, outfits, takedowns, and name plates - which were previously available via the in-game marketplace are now "automatically available on your Hero Card." That includes items previously available as rewards via the Shipments system and Hero Challenge Cards. You also no longer need to be online to access marketplace items.

If you've played Marvel's Avengers before now - or more specifically, if you earned at least one achievement before April 1st - then you now also have a "Founder's gift". It's Iron Man's "Variable Threat Response Battle Suit".

Patch 2.8 also brings a bunch of bug fixes, which you can read about in the complete patch notes.

Although this is Marvel's Avengers final content update, there will be more patches to fix bugs in the weeks and months ahead before all support ends on September 30th, 2023. At that point, Marvel's Avengers will be removed from sale. In their end-of-support FAQ, Crystal Dynamics say that its multiplayer should remain playable after that date but that they "can’t guarantee that we will be able to address issues that occur due to unforeseen circumstances."

Crystal Dynamics developed Marvel's Avengers while under the ownership of Square Enix, but the studio best known for the modern Tomb Raider reboot was acquired by Embracer Group last year.