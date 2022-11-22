Crystal Dynamics remove Avengers design lead as spokesperson after offensive tweets emerge

The developers of Marvel’s Avengers have removed the game’s design lead Brian Waggoner as a spokesperson after offensive tweets were brought to light. Waggoner had posted a racist comment on the social media platform in 2014, and an ableist one in 2010. Members of the Marvel’s Avengers community have uncovered and shared other examples of Waggoner’s behaviour online from before he joined Crystal Dynamics.

“Over the weekend old tweets I wrote from before my time at Crystal resurfaced and I apologize and take full accountability for the hurt they caused to my followers, the community, and those I work with,” Waggoner said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Since that time, I have learned and grown and the content I posted doesn't reflect who I am today. I understand if you cannot accept my apology because of the pain I have caused. I will continue to listen, learn, and work to improve myself.”

In response to the statement from Waggoner, Crystal Dynamics tweeted to say that he wouldn't be speaking for the studio in the future, but stopped short of letting him go. “It’s incredibly disappointing to see language & views from employees that don't align with our studio values. We apologize to our community & coworkers who are rightfully upset by the content. Brian will no longer be a studio spokesperson or communicating about studio projects.”

Following its launch, Marvel’s Avengers failed to meet the expectations of Crystal Dynamics then-owner, Square Enix. The developers were sold to Embracer Group earlier this year, along with Square Enix Montréal and Eidos-Montréal. Crystal Dynamics seem to be looking to return to the long-defunct Legacy Of Kain series at some point, judging by a recent survey. The series is one of several older IP Embracer is interested in reviving.