Minecraft Frogs: when are we getting frogs in Minecraft?

Want to know more about frogs in Minecraft? If you’ve always looked at lakes and rivers in Minecraft and thought ‘those need some slimy little amphibians that leap on lily pads and whip fireflies out of the sky with their tongues’, then you’re in luck! At Minecraft Live 2021, the team shared that we are getting frogs in Minecraft, and they’ll actually have a lot more depth than you might expect.

This guide will explain everything that we currently know about frogs in Minecraft, including how to get the different frog variants and how they act.

When are frogs being added to Minecraft?

Frogs will come to Minecraft in The Wild Update, also known as Minecraft 1.19. The Wild Update is set to hop into Minecraft at some point in 2022, and will also bring the Allay, the Warden, and the Deep Dark biome.

Of course, we still have another major update to come before The Wild Update. Caves and Cliffs part 2 is due in late 2021, so make sure you take a minute to get caught up on everything that you can expect in Minecraft 1.18.

How to get frogs in Minecraft

Frogs are a new mob that will appear naturally in swamp biomes in Minecraft, but you will also get them by raising a tadpole. Tadpoles will become different kinds of frogs depending on the biome they grow up in. Tadpoles living in cold biomes, like the Tundra biome, will become snowy frogs, whilst those that are raised in hot biomes, like the desert, will grow into tropical frogs.

What will frogs do in Minecraft?

The frogs shown in the reveal trailer during Minecraft Live seemed to just hop around, eat a few fireflies, fall off some lily pads, and generally look very silly. However, that won’t be the whole story when frogs arrive in Minecraft.

When frogs are added to Minecraft, each type will have unique behaviours and colours. Default frogs are brown, whilst snowy frogs are a more traditional green colour. Tropical frogs are white, making them hard to spot as they blend in with the sand in their habitat.

Since frogs are still in active development, the different behaviours have not yet been decided. We’ll update you when more is revealed closer to the launch of The Wild Update.

That’s everything that you need to know about frogs in Minecraft. If you’re eager to experience something new right now, take a look at our list of the best seeds in Minecraft. If you already have an awesome world that you can’t bear to leave, check out our list of the best shaders in Minecraft instead.