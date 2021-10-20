Minecraft Fireflies: when are Fireflies coming to Minecraft?

Want to know more about Fireflies in Minecraft? Whether you call them Fireflies, glowbugs, or lightning bugs, they’ll all occupy the same two pixels when they come to Minecraft and it’s time to get fired up for their arrival. Fireflies were announced at Minecraft Live 2021, which also shared more details on the upcoming Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

This guide will explain everything that you need to know about Fireflies in Minecraft, including when you can expect Fireflies to come to Minecraft, where Fireflies will appear, and what they do.

When are Fireflies coming to Minecraft?

Fireflies will arrive in 2022 as part of Minecraft 1.19, which is called The Wild Update. This will also bring frogs, mangrove swamps, the Warden, and the terrifying Deep Dark biome. The Wild Update is the next major content update for Minecraft after Caves and Cliffs part 2, which is set to bring a terrain generation overhaul and Dripstone in late 2021.

What will Fireflies do in Minecraft?

At the very tiny size of two pixels, Fireflies will be the smallest creature in Minecraft. It is not currently clear whether Fireflies will actually count as a mob that players can interact with, or if they will merely be a lighting effect instead. Either way, there’s definitely some role they’ll play in the larger Minecraft world. Frogs burn a lot of energy doing all that hopping around, and that means they need a snack every now and then. Apparently, there’s no better snack than a Firefly, because frogs will occasionally just gobble them up.

Again, it isn’t clear how this actually affects frogs. It could be used to make them enter love mode, similar to how you can breed horses using a golden apple, or foxes with sweet berries. However, the team has not yet specified the role Fireflies will actually play. As soon as more is revealed, we’ll update you with all the new information.

Other than being the local fast food joint for frogs, Fireflies will also illuminate the night sky with their signature glow. This creates a lovely atmosphere that you can bask in after a difficult day of mining diamonds.

That’s everything you need to know about Fireflies in Minecraft. If you can’t wait for these beautiful bugs to arrive, take a look at our list of shaders to find another way to make your world prettier. To find something new to explore, check out our list of the best seeds in Minecraft. There’s plenty more that you can look forward to in The Wild Update, including the addition of the Allay, which was the winner of the Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote!