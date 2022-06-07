If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Minecraft’s Bedrock and Java editions can now be bought together

The 1.19 Wild Update is out today, too
Minecraft's Bedrock and Java editions are being bundled together starting from June 7th 2022.

It’s finally happened. The Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft will be packaged and sold together on PC from today. Don’t worry if you own one edition and not the other though: Mojang have confirmed that players will receive access to whatever edition they don’t own in the coming days, free of charge. Both editions can be accessed from the Minecraft launcher. They’ll retain their respective features and stay separate from one another.

Delve into the Deep Dark but avoid the Warden mobs in Minecraft's 1.19 update The Wild.

Mojang first announced their plans to sell Minecraft's Bedrock and Java editions together at the end of last year. At the time, they said it would happen at some point in 2022, although now we’re here, I don’t feel any different, do you? The joint package of Bedrock and Java will be the only way to buy Minecraft on PC from now on, but you can always ignore one of them if you really prefer the other.

Minecraft’s 1.19 update, The Wild, is also out today. This brings some new biomes in the form of the creepy Deep Dark and distinctly more pleasant Mangrove Swamps. It’s introducing the new frog and tadpole mobs, with three types of frogs to encounter that Mojang say will produce their own version of the froglight block if you feed them slimes. Watch out for the Warden mobs if you venture into the Deep Dark – they deal the highest non-explosive damage of any mob in the game.

If you’re baffled by what new mobs and biomes to expect from Minecraft’s latest update then check out Hayden’s handy guide to everything we know about The Wild 1.19 update.

Comments

