More leaked Vault-Tec images emerge from Amazon's Fallout TV show

Amazon Prime Video have been relatively tight-lipped about their upcoming Fallout TV adaptation, but that hasn’t stopped photos and clips leaking online. A new batch of images and a short video have leaked from the set of the streaming series, showing what appears to be the Vault-Tec headquarters, a group of survivors, and all the decayed foliage you'd expect from the brown post-apocalypse.

In Fallout lore, Vault-Tec are the company that created the Vaults primarily for human experimentation, but when the nuclear war happened, the unethical labs were a blessing in disguise. Unless you were stuck in one of the Vaults with mutated beasties, of course. The leaks (circulating on Twitter) show off a building with their logo painted on, as well as a van that has “Hawthorne Medical Laboratories - A Division of Vault-Tec Corporation" written across it. Both the Vault-Tec headquarters and the Hawthorne Medical Labs have been absent in the games, so the leaks suggest that the series won't be simple retreads of either the original Black Isle-developed RPGs or Bethesda’s follow-ups.

We’ve seen a decent chunk from the upcoming show via previous leaks, however, and it all looks pretty faithful to the beloved retro-futuristic wasteland. Other set photos have revealed the Red Rocket gas stations and the never-before-seen Vault 32, which harkened back to Fallout 3's nurseries. Meanwhile, an official screengrab from Amazon showed off Vault 33, potentially hinting that the show takes place on the USA’s West Coast if the series is lore accurate.

For now, the show is simply called Fallout and is being helmed by Westworld creators Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy, while Bethesda’s Todd Howard and James Altman work as executive producers. Nolan will also direct the show’s debut episode.

CJ Wheeler (RPS In Peace) was also very happy to learn that Kyle MacLachlan was cast in an undisclosed regular role. MacLachlan’s wacky filmography includes David Lynch’s Dune film and Twin Peaks show, although I remember him most for his role as an irritating husband in Desperate Housewives.

Apart from that, we only know that Fallout will drop like a nuclear bomb onto Amazon Prime Video sometime in the future.