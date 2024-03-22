If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

My favourite PC case, the NZXT H5 Flow, is 21% off in the Amazon Spring sale

Go with the Flow for just £71

A functioning gaming PC housed inside the NZXT H5 Flow case.
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

I’ve got about one more Amazon Spring Deal Days highlight left in me today, so I’m going to spend it on something that’s close to my heart. And, currently, my left foot. It’s the lovely NZXT H5 Flow, an airy mid-tower case that’s easy to build in, smart-looking, and 21% off in both black and white.

I like this thing so much I rebuilt the entire RPG test rig inside it, relegating its previous case to a self storage unit in Barking. You don’t need to be quite so harsh on any old case you may be replacing, but I do heartily recommend the H5 Flow as your next PC box. Besides being cool and quiet, it’s not so chunky as to dominate your desk or floor space, yet still has enough room for big hands and watercooling radiators.

UK deals:

NZXT H5 Flow (black) - £71 (was £90)

NZXT H5 Flow (white) - £71 (was £90)

My absolute favourite touch on the H5 Flow is the pre-installed front fan that blows cool air directly towards your graphics card’s own intake fans, thanks to its low position and jaunty diagonal angle. Besides this cleverly allowing for an unobstructed front intake, even when the main front fan slots have a radiator installed over them, how rare is it when a PC case can pull off jauntiness?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Amazon Spring Deal Days Amazon Spring Sale PC Gaming Deals
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments