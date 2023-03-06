My favourite QD-OLED gaming monitor is down to $1080 in the US

It was only a few days ago that we reported on a UK sale of the Alienware AW3423DWF ultrawide gaming monitor based around Samsung's incredible 34-in QD-OLED panel, and now its American cousin is also discounted at the official Dell store. This model debuted at $1300, but a $100 price drop and a 10% off coupon code - SAVEMONITORS10 brings the AW3423DW to its lowest US price ever.

While we covered the DWF version for the UK sale, this time around it's the original DW version, meaning this 3440x1440 ultrawide also gets a (slightly) higher 175Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate (ie a physical G-Sync module) and two HDMI 2.0 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.4 compared to FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and one HDMI 2.0. All things considered, this makes the DW the better option for most people, although the differences aren't game-changing.

If you're not familiar with this monitor, suffice it to say that it is an incredible performer and probably my favourite gaming monitor of all time right now, thanks to the level of detail, contrast and responsivenes that this advanced QD-OLED panel can provide. The resolution and refresh rate mean it is possible to drive with a mid-range or better gaming PC, while the bright highlights, gorgeous colours and deep blacks provide an impactful HDR experience in games and movies.

When it comes to gaming, the high refresh rate, low pixel response times and generally excellent motion handling of the OLED panel translate well into faster-paced play, such as FPS or racing titles, while the wide aspect ratio, colours and contrast suit a wide range of games including much more chilled-out and experiental affairs. It's really a fantastic all-rounder, and well worth considering despite its premium price tag.

Therefore, do take a look and see if this monitor hits the mark for you! If not, we have plenty of other great gaming monitor recommendations to hit other price points and categories. Thanks for reading and enjoy!